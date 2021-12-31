83 box office report Day 7, First week: Ranveer Singh’s film crossed 100 crore mark worldwide | 83 Box Office Report – Ranveer Singh’s film crosses 100 crore mark in first week, worldwide collection
huge budget
Even though these figures are not less at the time of Kovid. But according to the huge budget of 83, it is disappointing. The film has been able to reach around 70 crores in India till its first week, whereas 90-100 crores was expected from the film.
100 crore is difficult
If trade pundits are to be believed, now it is difficult for the film to enter the 100 crore club in India. It is also surprising to see this condition of a big film released on the occasion of Christmas. Let us tell you, most of the films released on Christmas are included in Bollywood’s highest-grossing films.
8th greatest movie
At present, this film is the eighth biggest film of Ranveer Singh’s career. Ranveer’s highest-grossing films include Padmavat, Simmba, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ram Leela, Gunday and Dil Dhadakne Do..
budget and revenue
The budget of 83 is being told up to 125-130 crores. In such a situation, the film had to collect at least 150 crores to be a hit. But now this difficulty seems impossible.
Spiderman and Pushpa clash
One of the main reasons for the low collection of 83 is also Spiderman and Pushpa. Both these films were released a week before 83.. But both of them have such havoc that it is earning till date. Spiderman has crossed the 185 crore mark in India, while only the Hindi version of Pushpa has reached 40 crores.
cinema halls closed in delhi
On the previous day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of cinema halls in Delhi. This decision has been taken in view of the increasing cases of Kovid in the country. In such a situation, it is nothing less than a setback for 83. Delhi is a big market for the earnings of Hindi films, which has now closed for 83.
