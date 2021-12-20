83 Film Review – Great innings by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh and the entire team, the film fills you with pride. 83 Film Review – Brilliant innings by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh and the entire team, the film fills with pride

The film begins with the BCCI office, where the World Cup invitation letter for the Indian team has arrived. Through the dialogues there, the director shows in the first few minutes that the country has no hope of the Indian cricket team winning the World Cup. Before the World Cup, the Indian team had a very poor performance in other series. In the eyes of the whole world, they were a negligible team, which after losing the first two matches was proving to be even more true. At one point, the expectation from the team was so low that even a match between India and Zimbabwe was not broadcast. This was the same match where captain Kapil Dev created history by playing a brilliant innings of 175 runs. Team captain Kapil Dev had complete faith in himself and his team. When the whole world was making fun of the team, terming their victory as frivolous and criticizing their defeat, they said that whatever answer they have to give in the field, they will win the World Cup. It was this belief that the whole team changed the look of the World Cup in such a way that the whole world kept watching with tearful eyes. The Indian team won the title by defeating the West Indies team, who had twice won the 1983 World Cup, in the final.

directing

In a film whose climax is familiar to all, director Kabir Khan has depicted the journey to that climax so well that you will be forced to remain seated till the end. It is not just about an underdog team becoming the winner, but the director has beautifully narrated the journey of the World Cup as well as the small joys of the players, the celebration of victory, the regret of defeat, the inner turmoil and personal experiences. is included in. The writing of the film is less to be praised.

In the opening scene of the film, the director introduces the entire team through a passport, which has turned out to be a very spectacular scene.

acting

Ranveer Singh gets so engrossed in his every character that that character becomes his identity. It’s the same with 83. Ranveer has done an outstanding job in the role of cricket captain Kapil Dev. Be it playing Natraj shot, bowling action like Kapil Dev or recreating his gait gradient. Ranveer Singh has also perfectly captured the emotion of his role. When they hold the World Cup in their hands, you too have tears in your eyes. He wins hearts in every frame. Apart from Ranveer, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jeeva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinkar Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare also shine in their respective roles and make the film strong. make their full contribution.

technical side

The technical side of the film is very strong. Nitin Baid’s editing takes the film a level higher. On several occasions in the film, the director has attached the reel of the original match to his film. It connects the audience more to the film. There is so much resemblance between the actual match and the match of Kabir Khan’s film that it seems that you are watching cricket while sitting in a field. Every ball, every wicket is shown. At the same time, the cinematography of Aseem Mishra has also been tremendous.

