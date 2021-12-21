83 hindi film box office opening expectations | 83 film box office opening predictions | 83 Movie Box Office Speculations – Best Opener of 2021

Kabir Khan’s film 83 has finally reached the theaters for release after a long wait of almost 18 – 19 months. The film is going to release on 24th December and if trade pundits are to be believed then 24th December is going to be the biggest opening of this year. The reviews of the film are coming out and everyone is just standing and applauding for the film.

In such a situation, it is clear that the film is now ready to make a bang with word of mouth. If all the maths goes right, then 83 will give the biggest opening of this year.

The target of opening in front of 83 is also not very big. 83 has to cross the opening figures of only two films – Sooryavanshi and Spearman No Way Home to present the opening bumper figures. Rohit Shetty’s Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi had an opening of 26 crores at the box office a day after Diwali.

On the other hand, the recently released Hollywood film ‘Spearman No Way Home’ has done tremendous business at the box office and the film has made a record with the opening of 36 crores. 83 will have to cross this figure at any cost.

