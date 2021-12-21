83 hindi movie advance booking report ranveer singh film fails to beat sooryavanshi, spiderman | 83 Advance Booking Report – How many tickets sold by Ranveer Singh’s film

Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan’s multistarrer film 83 is ready for release and the advance booking of the film has started from Friday itself. And the figures are clearly claiming that 83 will remain the biggest Hindi film of this year.

Although preliminary figures are to be believed, Kabir Khan’s film 83 has sold 15 thousand tickets in some 24-28 hours with advance booking started on 19th. The figures for the rest of the day are yet to come.

If only 15 thousand tickets are to be estimated from the average ticket price it has already sold 1.5 – 2 crore tickets on the very first day. Not only this, reviews of the film have come out in most places, which are fantastic. Therefore, the ticket sales of the film will pick up now and according to these figures and sales rate, it can earn about 12 crores from 83 advance bookings.

