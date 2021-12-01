83 is a great tribute to the moment in Indian history that changed everything: Ranveer Singh on 83 trailer | ’83 is a great tribute to the moment in Indian history that changed everything’: Ranveer Singh on appreciating the trailer

News oi – Varsha Rani

Superstar Ranveer Singh is surprised by the unprecedented global acclaim the trailer of 83 is receiving. In the film, Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev, the captain of the Great Legendary cricket team, who led the underdog unit in the 1983 World Cup.

Under Kapil’s leadership, the Indian team defeated the West Indies team, considered very strong, in the final at Lord’s Cricket Ground. This was India’s first World Cup win and it took India as a country to the global stage.

Ranveer, who is known for his talent to get into any character, has yet again enthralled everyone with his work. With his intense preparation, he has become Kapil Dev in the true sense of body and spirit. For this he also went to Kapil’s hometown and also stayed at his house.

In a heartfelt note posted on his social media, Ranveer says, “Thank you film fans across the country and outside, our film fraternity and the press… People from all walks of life and generations of society have seen the trailer of the film. And we are filled with gratitude and joy. It’s not just a film – it’s a proud tribute to a moment in Indian history that changed a lot!”

Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty came in support of sister Shamita, said- ‘We were not born rich, struggled’

He further added, “It’s about the great achievement of the 1983 Indian cricket team – ‘Kapil’s Devils’! These guys are legends, it’s an honor to be part of the cinematic presentation of their iconic story on the big screen! Once again Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Captain Kabir Khan, this is what you dreamed of! Accept the compliments!”

The film 83 is being directed by Kabir Khan and is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary 83 is a great tribute to the moment in Indian history that changed everything: Ranveer Singh on 83 trailer

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 17:49 [IST]