’83’ is not a film, but an emotion, says Deepika Padukone, praises Ranveer Singh | “83 is not a film, it is an emotion”, Deepika Padukone praises the film heartily

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has been released in 83 theaters and the film is getting tremendous praise. Actress-producer Deepika Padukone is elated with the overwhelming response to the film ’83’. Showcasing her enthusiasm, the talented actress recently shared on her social media what the film means to her and defined the audience’s reaction to the film.

Deepika says, “It’s unbelievable and that’s how I define ’83’. For me, ’83’ is not a film, but an emotion. It’s an experience. I don’t think it’s going to happen when you walk through a cinema hall like this. You can define how you feel when you come out after watching the film.”

She continues, “They (the audience) are laughing with joy, they are crying, they are speechless… I don’t think anyone will be able to really express what they feel or when you What does this film make you feel when you come out of the theatres?

83 Film Review – Brilliant innings by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh and the entire team, the film fills with pride

Those who have watched ’83’ can’t stop themselves from praising Deepika for her effortless portrayal of Romi Dev (wife of Kapil Dev) in the film. Also, the industry, critics and fans alike have lauded his smart move as a producer, endorsing one of the best films to release this year.

Apart from ’83’, Deepika also has Mahabharat in the role of Draupadi, Nag Ashwin’s next ‘Project K’, ‘The Intern Remake’, ‘Pathan’, ‘Fighter’, a Hollywood film with STX and Shakun Batra’s ‘Grehiyaan’. Including a long list of movies.

READ Also Arbaaz Khan Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Goes Bold and Wore Bikini | Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend went bold on the beach, bikini look injured the fans! Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 13:04 [IST]