Entertainment

’83’ is not a film, but an emotion, says Deepika Padukone, praises Ranveer Singh | “83 is not a film, it is an emotion”, Deepika Padukone praises the film heartily

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
’83’ is not a film, but an emotion, says Deepika Padukone, praises Ranveer Singh | “83 is not a film, it is an emotion”, Deepika Padukone praises the film heartily
Written by admin
’83’ is not a film, but an emotion, says Deepika Padukone, praises Ranveer Singh | “83 is not a film, it is an emotion”, Deepika Padukone praises the film heartily

’83’ is not a film, but an emotion, says Deepika Padukone, praises Ranveer Singh | “83 is not a film, it is an emotion”, Deepika Padukone praises the film heartily

breadcrumb

News

oi-Neeti Sudha

,

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has been released in 83 theaters and the film is getting tremendous praise. Actress-producer Deepika Padukone is elated with the overwhelming response to the film ’83’. Showcasing her enthusiasm, the talented actress recently shared on her social media what the film means to her and defined the audience’s reaction to the film.

Deepika says, “It’s unbelievable and that’s how I define ’83’. For me, ’83’ is not a film, but an emotion. It’s an experience. I don’t think it’s going to happen when you walk through a cinema hall like this. You can define how you feel when you come out after watching the film.”

83-is-not-a-film-but-an-emotion-says-deepika-padukone

She continues, “They (the audience) are laughing with joy, they are crying, they are speechless… I don’t think anyone will be able to really express what they feel or when you What does this film make you feel when you come out of the theatres?

83 Film Review - Brilliant innings by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh and the entire team, the film fills with pride83 Film Review – Brilliant innings by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh and the entire team, the film fills with pride

Those who have watched ’83’ can’t stop themselves from praising Deepika for her effortless portrayal of Romi Dev (wife of Kapil Dev) in the film. Also, the industry, critics and fans alike have lauded his smart move as a producer, endorsing one of the best films to release this year.

READ Also  In 'Hit & Run,' the 'Fauda' Creators Move the Action to New York

Apart from ’83’, Deepika also has Mahabharat in the role of Draupadi, Nag Ashwin’s next ‘Project K’, ‘The Intern Remake’, ‘Pathan’, ‘Fighter’, a Hollywood film with STX and Shakun Batra’s ‘Grehiyaan’. Including a long list of movies.

  • 83 ranveer deepika 1640273744

    Ranveer Singh took half the fee for 83 films for wife producer Deepika Padukone, know what was the deal

  • 83 box office opening 1640257398

    83 box office: sushant singh rajput – Ranveer Singh will not be able to touch MS Dhoni opening, earning of top cricket films

  • 3 1640240872

    83 The Film – Kapil Dev revealed, the whole team slept hungry that night, funny stories will come out tomorrow!

  • 83 film new7 1640235203

    ’83: 6 Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Starrer Kabir Khan’s Sports Drama Is A Must Watch

  • 83thefilm 1640155899

    History will repeat, 1983 World Cup players will sit together and watch Ranveer Singh’s ’83 The Film!’

  • 83 film new5 1640073100

    Before the release of 83, know Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing films – Hat-trick of blockbuster films

  • 83 box office 1640043296

    83 Hindi film box office speculation: Ranveer Singh will not give top opening of 2021, fails with Sooryavanshi – Spiderman

  • advance booking 83 1640043572

    83 Hindi Film Advance Booking Report: Suryavanshi’s record was not broken on earning 15 crores before opening

  • 3 1639992219

    83 First Review- Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Palak Muchhal reacted after watching Ranveer Singh’s film!

  • 1 1639982238

    Arjun Kapoor was Kabir Khan’s first choice for the film 83? The director made a big disclosure!

  • 1639555175

    Cricketer Kirti Azad shares interesting anecdote of 1983 World Cup victory, video goes viral!

  • cvr 1639470483

    83 The Film- How did Madan Lal take revenge? Kapil Dev narrated the story, Ranveer Singh recreated it!

english summary

Deepika Padukone says, “For me 83 is not a film, it’s an emotion. It’s an experience. I don’t think you can define what you feel when you come out of the cinema halls watching this film.”

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 13:04 [IST]

#film #emotion #Deepika #Padukone #praises #Ranveer #Singh #film #emotion #Deepika #Padukone #praises #film #heartily

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment