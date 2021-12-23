83 movie box office collection first day prediction ranveer singh 83 movie advance booking occupancy report.. 83 movie box office day 1 ranveer singh opening day collection advance booking

83 film opening earnings

On the other hand, 83 film will be clearly seen getting the benefit of Christmas vacation on the weekend. By the weekend, Ranveer Singh’s 83 films can earn up to 60 crores within three to four days. Train Analyst Sumitkadel has told that the opening earnings of 83 films can go up to 15 crores in India on the first day. On the other hand, advance booking of 83 film had started from Sunday.

Occupancy rate of 83 film

But till now it has not picked up speed in advance booking. According to Box Office India report, only advance booking of one lakh ten thousand tickets has been done for 83 films. The occupancy rate of 83 films is high in Mumbai and Chennai. Mumbai has recorded an occupancy rate of 32 percent till Thursday afternoon.

Rapid occupancy rate of 83 in Mumbai

Chennai has recorded 45 percent occupancy of 83 films. The occupancy rate in Hyderabad has been 35 percent for 83 films. The occupancy rate of 83 in Delhi has been 14 percent. The occupancy rate of 83 films is increasing rapidly in Mumbai. Still, 83 film can get the benefit of New Year and Christmas release.

Released on 3500 screens, 83 earned more than 200 crores

There have been reports of Kabir Khan’s 83 films releasing in 3500 screens in India. The budget of 83 films is close to 125 crores. Trade experts believe that Ranveer Singh’s 83 film can earn close to 200 crores at the box office.