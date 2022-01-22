83 Movie Download (2021) 480p 720p 1080p



83 Movie is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language sports activities movie. The film launch date is 24 December 2021. directed by Kabir Khan. The movie starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree within the lead forged on this film.

83 Info

Launch Date: 24 December 2021 (India)

Directed by-Kabir Khan

Writing Credit-Sumit Arora, Vasan Bala, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Kabir Khan

Produced by-Vivek b Agrawal, Jim Edgar, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena Varma, Sajid Nadiadwala, Deepika Padukone, Cyrus Patel, Aditya Singh

Music by-Pritam Chakraborty, Julius Packiam

Cinematography by-Aseem Mishra

Movie Modifying by-Nitin Baid

Casting By-Mukesh Chhabra, Magda Sobolewska

Manufacturing Design by-Kevin Mones, Paul Rowan

Artwork Path by-Bilal Hashmi, Korgaonkar Tejas

Make-up Division-Chloe Bond, Marianna Coletta , Madeleine Ellis, Gabriel Georgiou, Megan Leigh, Anita Matkar, Jacqueline Russon, Darshan Yewalekar

Manufacturing Administration-Gunjan Chandwani, Sunny Denvi, Bindni Karia, Ameed Khan, Sarwar Mohammad, Ravishankar Tiwari

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Benazir Baig, Amiya Dev, Somair Malhotra, Robert Miller, Haider Naqvi, Mukesh Prajapati, Aisha Rosalie, Moin Shaikh, Aishwarya Vasudev

Artwork Division-Ramesh Andhale, Vivek Gurav, Kishor Kawad, Mahto Mohanlal, Kitty Katalina Walker

Sound Division-Manik Batra, Kirk Braganza, Ganesh Gangadharan, Shashwath Jagadeesh, E.J. Thomas, Seby Varghese

Animation Division-Pranjal Singh

Casting Division-Helen Banks, Richard Banks, Angha Joshi, Rachita Kapoor, Aditya Kumar, Lovesh Piplani, Hiren Rathod, Vaibhav Vishant

Costume and Wardrobe Division-Shreya Agarwal, Shyam Kumar Bhaskar, Shruti Mhatre, Sweta Nad

Editorial Division-Kanika Agrawal, Arnav Das, Abhishek Panikkar, Nishad Patill, R.C. Pranav, Vini N Raj, Sajith Rajendran,

Sarvesh Kumar Singh

Location Administration-Sue Bellarby

Music Division-Joel Crasto, Prashant Ingole, Kausar Munir, Jaideep Sahni

Transportation Division-Dev Barot, Mke Chauffeurs, Bruce Patel, Nitin Upadhyaya.

83 Story?

’83 is the story of India’s Unimaginable Cricket World Cup Victory that occurred within the yr, 1983. Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Saqib Saleem. plot by Tejpal Pataria.

Prime Forged Of 83

Actor Position In West Facet Story Movie Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu Addinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri R. Badree as Sunil Valson Pankaj Tripathi as PR. Man Singh Boman Irani as Farokh Engineer Satish Alekar as Sheshrao Wankhede

