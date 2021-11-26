83 teaser Ranveer Singh makes blink and miss appearance as Kapil Dev Sara Ali Khan Bhumi Pednekar Amruta Khanvilkar have fiery reaction Watch Video

Ranveer Singh shared the 59 second long clip on social media. In this, he is seen taking the catch of West Indies great Vivian Richards in the role of Kapil Dev. He wrote, ‘The greatest story ever. Greatest fame.’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Friday unveiled the first teaser of his much-awaited film ’83’. Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, the film depicts India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Then Team India won the title for the first time by defeating West Indies in the final.

The film '83' is going to release on December 24, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The teaser has been released. The trailer will also be released on November 30.

Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in the film, also shared the video on her Instagram page. Many celebrities including actress Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Amrita Khanvilkar, film director Zoya Akhtar have given comments and reactions on Ranveer’s post.

Sara Ali Khan posted a fire emoji. Bhumi Pednekar posted a lot of clapping emojis after writing Wow. Amrita Khanvilkar also posted several clapping emojis praising her.

Zoya Akhtar Woo Hoo! Posted clapping emojis after writing. Saat Uchke, Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna praised Ranveer after watching the teaser. Fans also expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, ‘Can’t wait.’

Earlier, in an interview to PTI, Deepika Padukone had talked about working with Ranveer in ’83’. Deepika and Ranveer have previously worked together in films like ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmavat’. However, Deepika Padukone’s look in this film is different from her films till now.

Talking about her role, Deepika Padukone said, “It’s an honor to play a small but important part in a film that has been one of the most iconic moments from the history of sports. I have seen very closely in my mother the role a wife plays in the success of a husband’s professional and personal aspirations. For me, in many ways, 83 is dedicated to every woman who puts her husband’s dreams before hers.’

Kapil Dev’s daughter Amiya is also a part of the film.

Not only Kapil Dev but also his daughter Amiya is a part of the film ’83’. Amiya is making her directorial debut through this film. Amiya Dev is the assistant director of this film starring Ranveer Singh. Aamiya used to stay away from limelight due to her studies. However, now after entering Bollywood, his name is also in the headlines along with Ranveer.

The film also stars Sandeep Patil’s son Chirag Patil. Chirag is a superstar of the Marathi film industry. He will also be seen playing an important role in ’83’. Recently, Chirag Patil also talked about Amiya’s debut. Apart from this, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24.