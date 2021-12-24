83 the film box office opening report day 1 occupancy | 83 film box office opening occupancy report
Best performance in Pune – Chennai
83 recorded more than 40 per cent occupancy in the morning shows in Pune and Chennai. This figure was 44 percent in 192 shows in Pune, while this figure was 42 percent in only 27 shows in Chennai. This is followed by Ranveer Singh’s film registering 36 per cent occupancy in theatres, with 568 morning shows in Mumbai. It is believed that by the evening these figures will rise rapidly.
Good start in many cities
83 has made a good start in many cities in the morning show. Theaters in Bangalore recorded 23 per cent occupancy. The film has run 141 morning shows in Bangalore. On the other hand, in 106 morning shows in Hyderabad, the film registered 33 per cent occupancy in theatres. The film has registered an occupancy of 15 – 20 percent in Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Ahmedabad.
Slow start in some cities due to cold
The effect of the bitter cold is clearly visible in other cities and this has been the reason that in cities like Jaipur, Surat, Delhi and Lucknow, the film has registered an occupancy of 8-14 percent in the morning shows. But by evening, there is a possibility of a sharp jump in the first day occupancy rate of 83 in all these places.
Will the opening of 15 crores change?
According to the speculations so far, Suryavanshi is going to open 15 crores. But the evening and night shows of the film will decide whether there is any difference in this figure or not. At the same time, it is believed that tomorrow the big day i.e. December 25 will also be a big day for Ranveer Singh – Kabir Khan’s film in terms of earnings. The film’s earnings figures can cross 25 crores or more on the second day.
Same start as Sooryavanshi
83 has opened at the box office just like Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi too recorded an occupancy of 26 per cent in the morning shows in theaters with its release on November 5. If the film really follows the footsteps of Sooryavanshi, then Suryavanshi had registered an occupancy of up to 95 percent in the night show. If 83 manages to do this, then there can be a big change in the opening figures of the film.
Million Weekend
After a slow start, it remains to be seen how many spectators can garner applause for 83, on Christmas and Sunday. Speculations are being made to earn from 55 to 60 crores in the opening weekend of the film. But the strong word of mouth of the film has the potential to change the box office figures of the film like any magic.
Three films will decide fate
Made on a budget of 135 crores, the fate of this film will be decided by three films together. First it has to be seen whether Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and Spiderman together can block the path of this film. After this, how much does it affect Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey 83, which is releasing on December 31. 83 is expected to earn a total of 200 – 220 crores at the box office.
