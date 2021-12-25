83 the film day 1 box office collection ranveer singh fails to break his opening record | 83 film box office: Ranveer Singh’s opening record not broken
Ranveer Singh top opening
With an earning of 15.5 crores, 83 has been included in the list of top 5 openings of Ranveer Singh. The biggest opening of Ranveer Singh’s career has been that of Padmavat, which gave an opening of 24 crores at the box office. But Deepika Padukone was the hero of Padmavat, so it cannot be given the title of Ranveer Singh’s solo big opening.
Ranveer’s top 5 opening
With Simmba, which came in 2018, which gave an opening of 20 crores at the box office. Apart from this, Gully Boy gave an opening of 19 crores and Ram Leela, Gunday gave an opening of 16 – 16 crores. These films are the highest grossing films of Ranveer Singh’s career.
effect of night curfew
83 had opened the morning show with 22 percent occupancy in the theatres. In the day, this figure reached only 25 percent. The film registered 38 percent occupancy in the evening and 52 percent in the night. It was believed that the film could do well in the night show, but the whole matter came to a standstill due to the night curfew of many states.
20 million christmas
Now a lot is being expected from the Christmas earnings of 83. According to the current figures, the film can earn 20 crores on Christmas Day. But this figure is also less for a film like 83. After this, the film can boom on Sunday and can earn 25 crores at the box office. Overall, the weekend of the film will not be a good score.
135 crore film
83 has a budget of Rs 135 crore and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Madhu Mantena in association with Reliance Entertainment. The film has to earn more than 150 crores to earn profit. At the same time, the film will have to earn at least 220 crores to play a good hit innings.
hard way
The days ahead for 83 will not make it difficult. While Spiderman and Pushpa’s earnings are on the way, 83 will have to compete with three films after the release of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey on December 31. After that Rajamouli’s RRR will open next week for 2022, after which there is no way left for earning 83.
