83 The film- Kapil Dev revealed, the whole team slept hungry that night! 83 The film- Kapil Dev revealed, the whole team slept hungry that night

Fans are excited about Kabir Khan’s powerful film 83 and this film is coming in theaters to explode on Friday. The entire team including Kabir Khan has worked hard for this film and this film is in the making for four years. Superstar Ranveer Singh is going to have a big bang in this film as he is playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the film. But the news that is coming out at the moment,

It is for cricket fans because no one knows what happened on the day when this history was created in 1983 and India won the World Cup. Recently a big disclosure has been made by the cricketer Kapil Dev.

He says that the day the final was and all the players were very excited, that night no one had eaten and all slept hungry.

