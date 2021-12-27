83 the film sunday 26 December box office struggles as Pushpa and Spiderman roar | 83 film sunday box office report

Night curfew changed the figures On Sunday too, 83 recorded 57 per cent occupancy in theatres. While the morning shows started with an occupancy of 39 per cent, by the evening the figure jumped to 73 per cent. But due to the night curfew and stricter rules in many cities, the occupancy of the film in the night shows fell back to 60 per cent, which had a direct impact on the box office of the film. Advance booking was slow 83 was running slow due to its advance booking. The film had sold around 1.5 lakh tickets for the first day in advance while the figure for Sooryavanshi was 7 lakh. This was the reason that the film could open only 12.6 crores. However, despite this, the film was included in the top 5 opening of Ranveer Singh. However, Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening film is Simmba, which gave an opening of 20 crores. The magic didn’t work even on Christmas Christmas has been a lucky date for Hindi films and on this day films earn a lot. While Dangal had earned around 40 crores on this day, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai also earned 36 crores. But Ranveer Singh’s film 83 Christmas could not take any advantage. The film recorded only 55 per cent occupancy on Christmas and earned 16 crores. In 2012, Don 2 also earned 17 crores on Christmas. READ Also Rajamouli RRR Box office prediction junior ntr ram charan film beat Sooryavanshi box office. Rajamouli RRA Box Office Estimates Jr NTR Ramcharan's film will be able to compete with Sooryavanshi's box office --> -->

constantly getting collision

Earnings are getting tougher for Ranveer Singh with the Hindi version of English film Spiderman and Telugu film Pushpa the Rise making huge profits. The Hindi dubbing of both the films is doing great at the box office and this is having a direct impact on Ranveer Singh’s 83.

very expensive movie

83 is a very big budget film. It has cost 135 crores to make the film and according to the way the film is earning, it is also finding it difficult to figure out the cost for the time being. However, before the release of 83, a lot of atmosphere was created for the film and it was believed that it will turn out to be the biggest film of 2021. But at the moment, even earning 150 crores of the film seems very difficult.

half the fee

Ranveer Singh had halved his fee for this film and asked for his share of profit in the film. But for now, the chances of the film making a profit at the box office seem very less. However, the film has already been bought by Disney Hotstar and Netflix at very high bids and the film is expected to hit Netflix by the end of January. The reason for the low earnings of 83, is also the leak of the film.

difficult days to come

83 doesn’t have much time left for earning. While this week, Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey is releasing in theatres, next week, Rajamouli’s film RRR will have a bang, after which the earning opportunity for Ranveer Singh’s film will be negligible. In such a situation, this will be one week to earn near 83.