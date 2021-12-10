83 The film’s makers and Deepika Padukone were accused of cheating? Case registered! 83 The film’s makers and Deepika Padukone were accused of cheating? Case registered!

Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui was quoted as saying

The report quoted advocate Rizwan Siddiqui as saying that his client FZE has filed a criminal complaint against all the makers of ’83’ on the grounds of cheating and criminal conspiracy. Since then this matter is in the news and people are quite shocked.

world cup is based

Talking about this film, it is based on the 1983 World Cup that India won. Actor Ranveer Singh played the character of Kapil Dev in this film.

lots of characters

Apart from this, a lot of characters are going to be seen in the film. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone played the role of husband and wife in this film.

Trailer set a record

Talking about the trailer of this film, after its release, the trailer made a record and people were giving it a lot of love.

sports film

Ranveer Singh is becoming a part of such a sports film for the first time. It is clearly visible in the trailer that he has read Kapil Dev a lot.