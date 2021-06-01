8438 Vacancies to be Filled, Check Updates @police.rajasthan.gov.in

8438 Vacancies to be Stuffed, Check Updates @police.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: Good Information for the candidates searching for Police Job beneath Rajasthan State. Rajasthan authorities goes to fill 8438 vacant put up of Constable within the state. In accordance to media experiences, Mr. Ashok Gehlot, The Chief Minister of Rajasthan has not too long ago accepted the recruitment of 8438 constable posts in Rajasthan Police. These appointments will be finished over the subsequent two years. 4438 vacancies will be stuffed in 2021-22 and 4000 for the yr 2022-23. That is the golden alternative for the children searching for jobs in Rajasthan. Candidates shouldn’t miss the chance and preserve go to this paper for all the newest updates on Rajasthan Police Emptiness 2021 or official web site -police.rajasthan.gov.in.
At present, the recruitment of 5438 constable posts within the Police Division is beneath course of. Aside from this, approval has additionally been given for the appointment of 438 different posts of Challani Guard.
Candidates looking for to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment ought to be tenth class handed from acknowledged board. The age of the candidates ought to be between 18 to 23 Years. Candidates verify extra particulars under on the premise of earlier yr recruitment.
.Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility Standards
Academic Qualification:
- Constable (Basic): Candidate should be tenth Class handed from a acknowledged Board.
- Constable (RAC/ MBC): Candidate should be 08th Class handed from a acknowledged Board.
- Constable Driver: Candidate should be tenth Class handed from a acknowledged Board and holding a legitimate Driving License (LMV/ HMV).
Bodily Eligibility
Widespread Space
Male
- Peak – 168 cm
- Chest : 81 cms (5 cm growth)
Feminine
- Peak – 152 cm
- Weight : 47.5 kgs
Sahariya tribals of Bara district
Male
- Peak – 160 cm
- Chest : 74 cms (5 cm growth)
Feminine
- Peak – 145 cm
- Weight : 43 kgs
Choice Course of for Rajasthan Constable Posts
The choice will be finished on the premise of:
- Written Take a look at
- Bodily Normal Take a look at, Bodily Effectivity Take a look at
- Medical Take a look at
- Doc Verification
- Remaining Advantage Listing
Extra particulars will be up to date, as soon as the notification is launched
Rajasthan Police Constable Examination Sample
There’ll be 150 goal sort questions:
|
Subjects
|
No of Questions
|
Whole Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning and Fundamental Data of Computer systems
|
60
|
30
|
2 hours
|
Basic Data & Science & Expertise and Present Affairs
|
35
|
17.5
|
Data about crimes in opposition to ladies & kids authorized provisions/guidelines relating to it
|
10
|
05
|
Rajasthan Basic Data
|
45
|
22.5
Every query will be of 0.5 Marks. There’ll be adverse marking additionally for answering mistaken solutions.
How to Apply Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?
candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 by way of the net mode.
#Vacancies #Stuffed #Check #Updates #policerajasthangovin
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.