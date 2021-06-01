8438 Vacancies to be Filled, Check Updates @police.rajasthan.gov.in

8438 Vacancies to be Stuffed, Check Updates @police.rajasthan.gov.in





Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: Good Information for the candidates searching for Police Job beneath Rajasthan State. Rajasthan authorities goes to fill 8438 vacant put up of Constable within the state. In accordance to media experiences, Mr. Ashok Gehlot, The Chief Minister of Rajasthan has not too long ago accepted the recruitment of 8438 constable posts in Rajasthan Police. These appointments will be finished over the subsequent two years. 4438 vacancies will be stuffed in 2021-22 and 4000 for the yr 2022-23. That is the golden alternative for the children searching for jobs in Rajasthan. Candidates shouldn’t miss the chance and preserve go to this paper for all the newest updates on Rajasthan Police Emptiness 2021 or official web site -police.rajasthan.gov.in.

At present, the recruitment of 5438 constable posts within the Police Division is beneath course of. Aside from this, approval has additionally been given for the appointment of 438 different posts of Challani Guard.

Candidates looking for to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment ought to be tenth class handed from acknowledged board. The age of the candidates ought to be between 18 to 23 Years. Candidates verify extra particulars under on the premise of earlier yr recruitment.

.Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Constable (Basic): Candidate should be tenth Class handed from a acknowledged Board.

Constable (RAC/ MBC): Candidate should be 08th Class handed from a acknowledged Board.

Constable Driver: Candidate should be tenth Class handed from a acknowledged Board and holding a legitimate Driving License (LMV/ HMV).

Bodily Eligibility

Widespread Space

Male

Peak – 168 cm

Chest : 81 cms (5 cm growth)

Feminine

Peak – 152 cm

Weight : 47.5 kgs

Sahariya tribals of Bara district

Male

Peak – 160 cm

Chest : 74 cms (5 cm growth)

Feminine

Peak – 145 cm

Weight : 43 kgs

Choice Course of for Rajasthan Constable Posts

The choice will be finished on the premise of:

Written Take a look at Bodily Normal Take a look at, Bodily Effectivity Take a look at Medical Take a look at Doc Verification Remaining Advantage Listing

Extra particulars will be up to date, as soon as the notification is launched

Rajasthan Police Constable Examination Sample

There’ll be 150 goal sort questions:

Subjects No of Questions Whole Marks Time Reasoning and Fundamental Data of Computer systems 60 30 2 hours Basic Data & Science & Expertise and Present Affairs 35 17.5 Data about crimes in opposition to ladies & kids authorized provisions/guidelines relating to it 10 05 Rajasthan Basic Data 45 22.5

Every query will be of 0.5 Marks. There’ll be adverse marking additionally for answering mistaken solutions.

How to Apply Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 by way of the net mode.