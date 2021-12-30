86 percent increase in corona cases in 24 hours

In the capital Delhi, the cases of corona almost doubled in the last 24 hours. The Health Department’s report on Wednesday revealed that 923 new cases were reported on Wednesday as compared to 496 on Tuesday. Which is the highest after May 30. An increase of about 86 percent was seen compared to the cases reported a day earlier. It is a matter of relief that not a single death was recorded on Wednesday. One died on Tuesday.

There was also a huge increase in the rate of infection. The infection rate reached 1.29 percent on Wednesday. Which is much higher than Tuesday’s infection rate of 0.89 percent and Monday’s infection rate of 0.68 percent. According to the data, more than 200 patients were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, out of which 55 patients are on oxygen in ICU.

A total of 2,191 patients are being treated in Delhi, out of which 1068 are being treated at homes. A total of 25,107 patients have died due to the infection in the state so far. So far, a total of 14,44,5102 cases of corona infection have been reported in Delhi and more than 14.17 lakh people have become healthy. The national capital currently has 2,191 under-treatment patients, of whom 1068 are in home isolation. Let us inform that a huge increase is being seen in the cases of corona in Delhi in the last few days. Yellow alert continues in Delhi.

According to the data, Delhi is now moving towards the second phase of restrictions. After the yellow alert, the next alert ‘Amber’ (Level II Alert) is issued when the infection rate exceeds one percent or the number of new cases crosses 3,500 or the number of patients in oxygen-equipped beds reaches 700. On Monday, 331 new cases of infection were reported, which was the highest number of a day since June 9. On Monday, the infection rate was 0.68 percent, while on Sunday it was 0.55 percent. On Sunday, 290 cases of corona infection were registered in Delhi. Yellow alert has been issued in Delhi. Historical steps have been taken in this regard in Delhi. Earlier, there were 180 new cases of corona on Friday, 249 new cases of infection on Saturday.

The number of Omicron polymorphs crosses 900 in the country

So far, 926 cases of Omicron, a new variant of the corona virus, have been reported in the country. These cases came in 22 states and union territories. The first case was reported in Punjab to Omicron on Wednesday. So far 241 people have become free from infection or have migrated to other places. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 252 cases.

According to information received from the Union Health Ministry and the health departments of the states, 238 people have been infected in Delhi, 97 in Gujarat, 69 in Rajasthan, 65 in Kerala and 62 in Telangana.

Apart from this, 45 in Tamil Nadu, 39 in Karnataka, 12 in Haryana, 11 in West Bengal, nine in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Odisha, six in Andhra Pradesh, four in Uttarakhand, three in Chandigarh, three in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Two more cases were registered in Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Ladakh, one each on Omicron rest page 8. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that so far 238 cases of new polymorphism have been reported in Delhi. So far none of them have needed oxygen. Jain said that 57 Omicron patients were discharged from the hospital after improving their health. So far, most of the infected people have come from abroad.

Describing the need to ban international air flights, Jain said that such people coming from outside have also been found infected with Omicron, in which the symptoms of corona were not found in the investigation conducted there. However, he said that the Delhi government is ready at every level. Jain said that we have enough oxygen, medicines and beds. We are constantly monitoring the situation.