9/11 Attacks: Today marks 20 years, you need to know

It is 20 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States. The attack killed 2,996 people and caused नुकसान 40 billion in damage. The attack completely destroyed two World Trade Organization (WTC) skyscrapers in New York City. The accident was so devastating that even a technologically advanced country like the United States had to face many difficulties in getting people out of the wreckage. Steel extracted from its scrap was also brought to India.After the building collapsed, its wreckage was taken to a landfill site called Fresh Kills. The bodies were examined in the rubble for several days. But during this time many people fell victim to various diseases due to exposure to toxic substances. A team of volunteers, firefighters, police and sniffer dogs pulled 21 people out of the pile on the first day after the building collapsed, but no one was found alive afterwards. In addition, 21,900 pieces of debris were collected.

The most expensive forensic examination site in history

The landfill site soon became the site of the most expensive forensic examination in American history. Here a statistical analysis of DNA identification and partial profiles of damaged bones was performed. However, analysts failed to systematically identify and isolate human remains from the wreckage. The landfill site of Fresh Kills became a cemetery for unidentified bodies. The damage caused by the debris went out of control. The toxic gases emitted from it became harmful to the people working there.

The ‘biggest enemy of America’ still exists in Afghanistan, perhaps head over heels

Many of the rescue workers died of the disease

During this period many people who fell ill from exposure to contaminants lost their lives, including construction workers, doctors and others. Scrap gas and contaminants increase the risk of kidney, heart, liver disease and breast cancer, which people have had to endure for many years.

// ‘Some documents’ of the 11 attacks will be made public, can Saudi Arabia’s troubles increase?

The plight of the victims, the competition for profit

Over the next decade, the workers who suffered suffered compensation. It also sued the New York City administration for not providing adequate safety equipment at Ground Zero. This was followed by the 9/11 Health and Compensation Act. Under this Act, a law was enacted to provide them with health care facilities.

The steel for the building has been purchased by a Chinese company

While this landfill site is considered hazardous to health, on the other hand, the scrap markets in China and India continue to make a profit by selling steel from the remains of collapsed buildings. The scrap processor purchased steel from the scrap under an agreement with the New York City Department of Sanitation. Another company, the Shanghai Baosteel Group, purchased an additional 50,000 tonnes of large structural steel auctioned by NYC for US $ 120 per tonne.

Does the US fear a terrorist attack like // 11? Under the Taliban regime, ‘New Afghanistan’ could become a haven for terrorists

Steel from the WTC building was also shipped to India

The steel found in the wreckage was taken to India six months after the incident. This led to the construction of various buildings in many cities in India. These include building a college, a car repair depot and a business center. In order to reopen the New York Stock Exchange as soon as possible, the Department of Design and Construction contracted five construction companies to clean up the wreckage of the WTC.

The pile was hastily disposed of

The families of the victims objected to the negligence of the authorities in removing the bodies. He argued that hasty removal of organic and non-organic waste from debris has inexplicably buried the remaining debris. The Fresh Kills landfill site was closed in early 2001, but reopened after the September 11 attacks.

What is the connection between the 9/11 attacks and the Corona outbreak?

Monument built at this place in 2011

It is estimated that about 1,600 people were affected by the site at the time. About 1.6 lakh million tonnes of debris was brought here after the attack. Thousands of human remains were exhumed from the tomb, but only 300 were identified. A monument was erected here in 2011. The building pile was buried in a 40-acre landfill site. Thus, after the attack, this debris that plagued the American people was permanently destroyed.