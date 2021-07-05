9 Android Apps Might Have Stolen Your Facebook Login Id And Password

We download many types of apps in our smartphone, but sometimes users can get into trouble due to these apps. Recently, experts have found out about 9 such Android apps, which are stealing personal information of users.

With the passage of time, technology is also developing, but cyber crimes are also increasing. Hackers and cybercriminals are stealing mobile data and personal information of users in new ways. We download many types of apps in our smartphone, but sometimes users can get into trouble due to these apps. Recently, experts have found out about 9 such Android apps, which are stealing personal information of users. In such a situation, if any app is installed in these apps in your smartphone, then delete it.

stealing facebook login id and password

According to the report of Doctor Web, 9 such apps of Android have been found which are affected by the virus and can prove to be dangerous for smartphone users. These apps have been downloaded 5,856,010 times so far. These apps are stealing the login ID and password of the Facebook account of the users. According to the report, these apps upload the valid Facebook web page https://www.facebook.com/login.php to the webview after getting the permissions of the settings using a special mechanism. After this, these apps steal Facebook user’s log-id and password through Java script. Google playstore has removed these apps.

Here are those 9 apps

Among the apps where experts have detected the virus, there are some popular apps as well. Know about these apps.

Processing Photo: This app has been downloaded more than 5,000,000 times on Google Play Store.

PIP Photo: This Android app is a photo editing app and has been downloaded more than 1,000,000 times from Google Play Store till now.

Horoscope Daily: This is a popular app. More than 1,000,000 users have downloaded this app.

Rubbish Cleaner: Rubbish Cleaner is a performance optimizer app. This app has been downloaded more than 1,000,000 times.

App Lock Keep: App Lock Keep has been downloaded by more than 5000 users from Google Play Store.

Inwell Fitness: This fitness app has been installed over 5,000,000 times. Whereas the information of its developer has not been found.

Horoscope Pi: This app has been downloaded by more than 1000 users on Google Play Store.

Lockit Master: This is also a popular app and has been downloaded 5,000,000 times.

App Lock Manager: Experts have also found virus in this app.