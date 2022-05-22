9-week-old cockapoo puppy stolen from The Pet Shoppe in Middletown has been returned unharmed



MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) — A puppy that was snatched from a pet retailer in New Jersey has been returned unharmed.

Surveillance video captured a person taking off with a 9-week-old Cockapoo from ‘The Pet Shoppe’ in Middletown.

The proprietor was so apprehensive in regards to the puppy as a result of it’s so younger and wanted a particular weight-reduction plan to outlive.

The retailer’s proprietor instructed Eyewitness Information that two women returned the canine.

No different particulars have been obtainable, aside from that the canine is okay.

ALSO READ | New York excessive courtroom to find out if Bronx Zoo elephant is an individual

EMBED >Extra Information Movies <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11868128"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11868128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> The case may have implications for zoo animals throughout the U.S.

———-

* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered

* Extra New Jersey information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Observe us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip

Report a correction or typo