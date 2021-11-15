9-Year-Old Boy Who Was Injured at Astroworld Festival Dies
A 9-year-old boy became the 10th and youngest person to die of injuries sustained at the Astroworld Festival on Sunday.
The boy, Ezra Blunt, was in a medically induced coma, according to his family, Nov. 5. Surviving a footfall at the festival, 50,000 people attended rapper Travis Scott’s outdoor concert in Houston, and a tragic event took place. Turns out the crowd grew closer to the stage during his performance. Authorities are still trying to determine the cause.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the death Sunday night.
“Our town prays tonight for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates,” Mr Turner said. Wrote On Twitter. “In the coming months and years, they will need the support of all of us. May God give them strength. ”
Ezra, a fan of Mr Scott, spent the concert on the shoulders of his father, Treston Blunt. But the boy became one of more than 300 injured. Some had a heart attack.
Dozens, many of them minors, like Ezra, were later in critical condition.
His father described the tragic evening in detail on the GoFundMe page. After being discharged due to lack of oxygen, Mr. Blunt regained consciousness without knowing where his son was. By the time they reunited, his son’s brain was swollen and “almost all of his organs were affected,” Mr Blount wrote.
As Ezra spent the rest of his days in the hospital, his father documented his son’s condition on the GoFundMe page, where thousands of people made donations.
“Thank you all for what you have done for my family,” Mr. Blount wrote on November 11. “Please keep hope alive and never stop praying.”
The Blount family had previously sued Mr Scott; Live Nation Entertainment, which promoted the concert; And others. Dozens more have filed lawsuits, and the Houston Police Department is investigating the crime.
Ben Krump, a lawyer representing the Blount family, wrote in a statement: “Ezra’s death is heartbreaking.”
