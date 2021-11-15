9-Year-Old Boy Who Was Injured at Astroworld Festival Dies

A 9-year-old boy became the 10th and youngest person to die of injuries sustained at the Astroworld Festival on Sunday.

The boy, Ezra Blunt, was in a medically induced coma, according to his family, Nov. 5. Surviving a footfall at the festival, 50,000 people attended rapper Travis Scott’s outdoor concert in Houston, and a tragic event took place. Turns out the crowd grew closer to the stage during his performance. Authorities are still trying to determine the cause.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the death Sunday night.

“Our town prays tonight for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates,” Mr Turner said. Wrote On Twitter. “In the coming months and years, they will need the support of all of us. May God give them strength. ”

Ezra, a fan of Mr Scott, spent the concert on the shoulders of his father, Treston Blunt. But the boy became one of more than 300 injured. Some had a heart attack.