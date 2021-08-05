9-Year-Old’s Death in Delhi Renews Protests Against Sexual Violence

“The priest said, ‘You are beggars, how are you going to fight in court and at the police station?’ “, did she say. “I was going crazy. His father wasn’t there, he hadn’t even seen his face, and the priest was saying, “I’m going to cremate him here.” I said not to cremate him! The priest forcibly cremated her.

Some in the crowd grabbed the priest and started beating him and accusing him of rape, witnesses and family said.

The mother said she and her husband were then taken to the police station where they remained until early the following evening. She said they were held in separate rooms, beaten and intimidated by a police informant, who was allowed in and told them to accept the account that the child had died from electrocution and without talk about rape.

Ingit Pratap Singh, deputy police commissioner for southwest Delhi, said the reason the parents stayed at the police station for so long was because they were brought in after midnight and it took time to drop off a complaint and take the family to a magistrate when court proceedings begin the next morning. He denied accusations that the police had remained inactive at the crematorium or that the family had been mistreated.

Mr Singh said the couple did not bring the rape charge in the original complaint when they appeared before the magistrate. The charge was not added to the record until a day later, after the pair met with officers of a commission to examine allegations of abuse and discrimination against members of the lower castes.