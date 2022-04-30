‘90 Day Fiancé’ reality star Caroline Schwitzky survives alleged murder attempt by boyfriend



According to media reports, “90-Day Fianc” “Alum Caroline Schweitzky’s boyfriend was arrested after he tried to drown her by suffocating her.

Cole Goldberg, 23, was arrested by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at West Palm Beach and was charged with attempted first-degree murder and battery-touch or strike, according to prison records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. He was released on Monday on a 60,000 bond, hours after he was booked.

Schwitzky was also arrested and booked for a warrant from another county and released on একই 1,000 bond the same day.

A police report obtained by the New York Post states that eyewitnesses saw Goldberg and Schweitzky arguing in a boat. The couple has been dating for almost a year.

The Post News reports that Schweitzky tried to escape from the ship but Cole “caught him very aggressively” to keep him on the boat.

Schwitsky, CEO of Miami Talent Agency Arz and mother of three, punched Goldberg in the arm to free himself during the alleged struggle, which lasted about 20 minutes. An eyewitness told authorities he jumped into the water to swim in a nearby boat.

Goldberg allegedly went after him and tried to drown him. A pedestrian named Matt Paris jumped in and intervened.

The 32-year-old Switsky had bruises on his hand, police said. She previously appeared on TLC’s “90 Day Engagement: Happily Ever After?” In 2016.

Switzerland and Paris have received no-contact orders against Goldberg, the Post reported. Goldberg is expected to appear in court on May 25.