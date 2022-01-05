90 day fiance star stephanie matto selling farts in jar for 38 lacs a week hospitalised

TV star Stephanie Matteo, who earns about Rs 38 lakh per week by selling ‘farts’ in jars, suddenly fell ill and had to be hospitalized. Stephanie told that when I had a problem, it felt like a heart attack and my life was in the last moments.

What used to take in the diet: Stefani, who lives in Connecticut, USA, is a TV star and has also worked in shows like 90 Day Fiance. According to Stephanie, she had been doing more work to sell farts for some time. In such a situation, he also increased his diet. He further added that there was a time when he had to make more than 50 jars every week. She used to consume 3 protein shakes every day along with a bowl of black bean soup to make her fart more productive.

The pain was happening because of this: Stephanie said, ‘I was finding it very difficult to breathe and every time I tried to breathe, I felt a prick in my chest.’ At the same time, Stephanie, who reached the hospital, was told that her chest pain was due to gas caused by the egg and bean soup being taken in the protein shake. In several types of samples taken from Stephanie’s body, it was clear that symptoms of heart attack were also found in them.

Quit from business: Stephanie told that when she reached the hospital, she did not tell the doctors about her strange business. But when he was asked to change the diet and gave medicine to eliminate the gas, it seemed that my business was ruined. However, since he has suffered unbearable pain in his chest, he has decided to stop this strange business.

Earned so much per jar: At the same time, before becoming ill, Stephanie had revealed that she used to sell farts to her more than 2 lakh followers on social media. She used to earn Rs 38 lakh by selling around 50 jars of farts every week. The cost of one jar of them was close to 1000 dollars.