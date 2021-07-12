90 Years Old Woman Dies After Infected With Two Different Covid Variants In Same Time In Belgium

Scientists have revealed that a 90-year-old woman who died after falling ill with corona was found infected with the UK (UK) and South African variants at the same time.

New Delhi. The whole world is battling with the corona epidemic and to deal with it, emphasis is being laid on taking the vaccination campaign forward. But concerns have increased since different variants of Corona have surfaced around the world. Many variants of Corona have come to the fore so far, some of which are very dangerous.

In the midst of all this, now such a case has come to the fore, about which scientists are also worried. Actually, two different variants of corona were found in a woman at the same time. The woman infected with two different variants died in five days. This is the first such case in the whole world, while two different variants of corona have been found in a person at the same time. This case has come to the fore from Belgium.

The deceased woman had not vaccinated

According to the information, the deceased woman lived alone at her home and was looked after by a nurse. It is being told that the woman had not administered a single dose of the Kovid vaccine. In March this year, when his health suddenly deteriorated, he was admitted to OLV Hospital in the city of Alst. The woman was found corona positive in the investigation. Although the woman’s oxygen level was very good in the initial period, as time passed, her oxygen level dropped and she died within five days.

These two different variants of Kovid found in women

When the woman died and her body was examined, the doctors and health officials were surprised to see the results that came out of it. The woman was infected with two different variants of corona (alpha and beta). Let us tell you that the alpha strain originated from Britain and the beta strain was first found in South Africa.

Doctors say that this is the first case of its kind in the whole world, while two different strains have been found in a person at the same time. After the first such case came to light, health officials and doctors have issued a warning and said that other people may also fall prey to it, which is extremely dangerous. Therefore, strictly follow all the covid protocols and guidelines.

researcher in investigation

“Both of these variants were present in Belgium at the time (March), so it is likely that the female was different from two different people,” Anne Venkerbergen, a molecular biologist at OLV Hospital who led the research, said in a statement. Was infected with the virus.

However, we do not yet know how she got infected. He said it was difficult to say whether co-infection played a role in the rapid deterioration of the patient’s condition. Venkerbergen said that there had been no ‘other cases’ of infection before.

He said that it is extremely important to expedite RTPCR testing to detect known variant mutations. As of now, this research has not yet been published in a medical journal. It will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases before being published.