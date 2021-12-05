It was a conservation success story: in 1902, less than 100 bison were scattered in the Great Plains, with hunters posing for photos next to thousands of skulls. More than a century later, 5,400 bison are roaming the fertile grounds of Yellowstone National Park.

But now, according to the National Park Service, there are more bison.

As many as 900 bison will be slaughtered in Yellowstone National Park, shot by poachers or quarantined at the service’s Stephens Creek Capture Facility, where the animals will be tested for brucellosis, wildlife officials and tribal organizations agreed Wednesday. Abortion or stillbirth in cattle.

Horned, hairy mammals are overgrown on the ground – which could lead to potential starvation for other animals – and roam in Montana, where farmers fear their cattle could be infected with brucellosis, the service said.

“Doing nothing is not a realistic option,” the service said on its website, explaining why the killing of endangered animals is being allowed.