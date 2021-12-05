900 Bison at Yellowstone Are Targeted for Removal
It was a conservation success story: in 1902, less than 100 bison were scattered in the Great Plains, with hunters posing for photos next to thousands of skulls. More than a century later, 5,400 bison are roaming the fertile grounds of Yellowstone National Park.
But now, according to the National Park Service, there are more bison.
As many as 900 bison will be slaughtered in Yellowstone National Park, shot by poachers or quarantined at the service’s Stephens Creek Capture Facility, where the animals will be tested for brucellosis, wildlife officials and tribal organizations agreed Wednesday. Abortion or stillbirth in cattle.
Horned, hairy mammals are overgrown on the ground – which could lead to potential starvation for other animals – and roam in Montana, where farmers fear their cattle could be infected with brucellosis, the service said.
“Doing nothing is not a realistic option,” the service said on its website, explaining why the killing of endangered animals is being allowed.
Bison continues to be confined to most parts of Yellowstone where it is permitted, and human development in its habitat has hampered the expansion of its range, the service said.
While the wolves have recently returned to the park in good health, they have had little effect on reducing the number of bison, which is six feet tall, weighs 2,000 pounds and can easily defend itself as a group from predators.
Unlike Grand Canyon National Park, the bison will not be hunted in Yellowstone, where hunters were allowed to kill bison inside the park for the first time this year because it was destroying the area’s ecosystem, the official said.
Yellowstone bison are growing at 10 to 17 percent per year. Over the past two decades, wildlife officials have tried to curb that rapid growth by issuing annual guidelines on how many bison should be killed.
Still, the park service said hunting has done little to fix the problem.
Chad Kramer, owner of the Kramer Buffalo Company, which grows and harvests bison in South Dakota, said: “Those bison are very careful. “They learn. They get to know where the boundaries of that property are, where those boundaries are, that they are under pressure from outside while hunting. ”
Indeed, the service documented only two bison that were shot outside the park last year. Most of the 834 bison removed last year were housed at the Stephens Creek Capture Facility, tested for brucellosis, and then transferred to the tribals, who take the animals to the slaughterhouse.
In 2019, the service introduced a program in which non-brucellosis-free bison are relocated to new areas instead of slaughterhouses. That year, 55 bison were moved to Fort Peck Indian Reservation in northeastern Montana.
Tribal members also have the option to hunt bison.
“Elders say with sincere and deep respect that when wild roses bloom in late spring or early summer, they know that the bison calves have matured and it’s time to ‘go to the bison,'” Confederate Salish and Kutenai tribesmen said on the hunting orientation page.
When bison are hunted, they are usually “harvested,” Mr. Kramer said, because “they are very large and do not usually have predators.”
Concerning fears that bison could spread brucellosis, Mr Kramer said it was “definitely a matter of concern” but not significant. The National Park Service agrees, stating that “people underestimate and exaggerate the risk of brucellosis infection.”
“The transmission of brucellosis from lizards to livestock is possible,” the service said, but there was no evidence of transmission from bison to cattle in Yellowstone until October.
That doesn’t mean it can never happen, the service said, adding that the service has worked so far to prevent Montana’s efforts and the integration of bison and cattle.
Elk appears to be spreading brucellosis, said Dennis Baggett, president of the National Bison Association, a trade group, on Sunday.
“It doesn’t seem to have received much attention and discussion,” Mr Baggett said. “Everyone blames Bison.”
The National Park Service said Elk was also infected and his movements outside the park were not restricted.
As bison hunting begins, Mr. Kramer said, some people will be able to enjoy high-protein meats this winter.
“It tastes like beef,” he said, “but it’s really lean.”
