9000 Rajkaaj Bebak Bol special comment opinion and story on ajay kumar mishra teni

If such a conspiracy is hatched with the agitators of the laws for which the power has even apologized, then it will be considered a fierce form of arrogance of power. If you remain silent on the way Teni treated the national media, then be prepared for the embarrassment of the international media. State Department Spokesperson Then be ready to write a press note against any Rihanna speaking.

The peasant movement, which lasted for 378 days, set many examples in the politics of India. The central authority is setting an unfortunate example of retaining the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ in the post. The way Teni is making a record of speaking unparliamentary language, it is hurting the entire democratic dignity. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi defending Mishra said, “There is no need to impart knowledge to the opposition. Parliament will not be allowed to become the political laboratory of the family. After the latest allegations of the Commission of Inquiry, the resignation of the Union Minister of State for Home regarding the same family matter seems necessary. Recalling India’s participation in the recent Democracy Summit, perhaps Naqvi does not underestimate the wisdom of the opposition in a democracy. Waiting for the Muhurta of ‘Master Stroke’ in the context of Teni outspoken,

“It has been proved from the analysis and collected evidence so far that the above accused did not commit the said criminal act out of negligence and neglect but intentionally with the intention of killing them according to the pre-planned plan, due to which five people died.” and many have been seriously injured and fractures of many limbs were found. Section 279,338,304A has not been found to exist in the case, but it has also been found to be an offense of section 307,326,34 Bhadvi and section 3/25/30 Arms Act. Due to this, section 279,338,304A was abolished and section 307,326,34 IPC and 3/25/30 IPC were increased along with other sections.

The technical language of this report of the Chief Investigator Special Research Team of District Kheri is that the incident was carried out under a deliberate, well-planned conspiracy by the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ and his associates. When journalists question the Union Minister of State for Home on such a serious allegation of the SIT, they ask in unparliamentary language – mind is bad. Teni gets irritated by the journalist’s question and tries to pounce on him.

The representatives of the Parliament are continuously behaving unparliamentarily that too with the additional representation of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Seeing the policy of tolerance that the government is adopting so far on his unparliamentary language, it is believed that preparations are being made for some so-called ‘master stroke’. Since 2014, it has been observed that the ministers of the central government are not very vocal about their work personally. Even if someone had made such an effort, now the ‘Past’ has been put in front of their name. In such a situation, it should not take so long to break the silence on Teni from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi that we forget the difference between parliamentary and non-parliamentary.

Looking at the way Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ has made fun of democracy, we also dare to give a sarcastic advice. To show Tenny the way out of the cabinet, the only way he could figure out was to praise his work. Posters of his praise should be put up everywhere. He should be declared a people’s leader. Their image should be made so good that they are considered unfit for their post. Such a joke should not have a place in a national newspaper column. But when the entire parliamentary dignity of a minister is being mocked, then this is the only solution left for us.

In the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the word ‘planned’, which is freshly added, is horrifying in itself. The meaning of this heavy word is enough to burden our entire democracy. If you look at the allegation, then this conspiracy of murder must have been hatched to scare the farmers. The use of the word frightening because there was a conspiracy to kill the farmers. That is, against the peasant movement, there is an allegation of organized crime against the protesters.

He was called Khalistani, terrorist, Naxalite and not knowing what else for the mistake and omission of the peasant movement. All these objectionable words were also spoken at the Chief Minister level. But what name will be given to the allegation of conspiracy to crush the protesters to intimidate the farmers’ movement? So will such alleged unparliamentary political activity now be considered normal? If it is murder, it is obviously political murder. If it is a conspiracy then it is a political conspiracy. Who was targeted for political assassination and political conspiracy? Who’s behind him? These questions are important for us if we claim to live in a democratic country.

We have already expressed our anger in this column on the video of whose son is accused of deliberate murder of farmers, who is openly abusing journalism, about what he was before being MLA and MP. were telling. He was telling how the farmers’ movement can be ended in two minutes. Even after that video, if he remains MLA and MP, then our democracy is under threat.

Ajay Kumar Mishra has shown his every unparliamentary avatar. Yet his name is shining in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Why is the government, which has taken a difficult step like withdrawing the agricultural law, tolerating this tainted face in its cabinet? Simply because the caste equation has to be managed in Uttar Pradesh? He has publicly spoken that look at my record. Why has the Ministry of Home Affairs not been able to open his record file yet? It is only because of his record that the people associated with him must have got the courage to do such an alleged conspiracy.

From the land of Uttar Pradesh, the state and central government is giving a message against the criminals. Just remember, this is the same Uttar Pradesh government which was putting the picture of the agitators in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement at the intersection of Lucknow like criminals. The administration there was proudly claiming that the cost of the broken sticks lying on the back would also be recovered from the agitators.

At the time of Corona, pictures of police sanitizing sticks were also widely publicized on social media. In the public meetings being held regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the leaders from the state to the central are claiming that Uttar Pradesh is crime-free.

When the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of the country attacks journalism, violates all the limits, is he being tolerated only to balance Brahmin votes? If Teni is being given shelter only for vote management, then it is clearly visible that the government has not learned any lesson from the peasant movement. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on the question of Teni continuing in the post says, there is no need to give knowledge to the opposition. Naqvi is forgetting that there was a need to reprimand the court in the Lakhimpur death of four farmers and a journalist, the result of which is the report of the investigation team.

The farmers’ movement has already damaged the image of the government. You are intent on increasing that damage by keeping Tenney in the cabinet. Even if you take such a late step on this, your spokespersons will lose their sweat in proving that it is correct, correct, correct. We will wait for that title which we can put up once the dignity of the Home Ministry is restored. Until then…