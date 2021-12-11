9000 rajkaaj bebak bol special comment opinion and story on farmers movement come to an end

If the BJP-led central government has taken this step only after the report of its subsidiary organization, then it is also pleasant for Indian politics. Otherwise, markete election strategists like Prashant Kishor have become self-appointed fortune-tellers of Indian democracy. The arrogance with which he announces to make him the Prime Minister, talks about its end if the Congress does not derail, his market has also been given a big blow by the farmers.

Election planners like Prashant Kishor are trying to confine India’s politics to image management and individualism. At the same time, the farmers’ movement, which lasted for more than a year, proved that a government with a thumping majority can be overthrown by sticking to the policy issue in the voice of collectivism. The farmers also thwarted the efforts of the Central Government to be generous on the return of the law and proved it to be a victory of the fight for the right. The farmers may be getting up from the border of Delhi, but it is also true that the crises of farming and farming will have to pass through many phases ahead. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) is still a mystery and the father of the accused in the Lakhimpur incident continues to hold his post in the Home Ministry. On this movement affecting the whole country from the border of Delhi outspoken,

It’s always been confusing

molested by oppression

neither their rituals are new

not new your way

have always fed

we put flowers in the fire

neither their defeat is new

not new your victory

Faiz Ahmad faiz

Law withdrawal, case withdrawal, discussion with farmers on electricity law, stubble burning is out of the scope of crime. This is the achievement of 378 days of farmers’ movement. The movement, which was tried to be dismissed as a matter of two states (Haryana, Punjab) and later western Uttar Pradesh, echoed internationally from Rihanna to Mian Khalifa. It became a separate chapter in the mass movements after independence. The peasant movement has given the essence of a democratic course to the parliamentary politics of our country. The generations to come will read examples of this. It was not a movement started by any political platform. It was a movement of the people, for the people and created by the people.

In the last few years, our country has seen many types of movements and there was a rush to prove each movement as second freedom and another Gandhi for an agitator like Anna. The movement that started from Jantar Mantar and Ramlila Maidan ended with the coronation of power in Delhi. When Kangana Ranaut said that the country got independence after 2014, she was obviously laughed at her stupidity. But before this, this country laughed and laughed at those people who brought ‘Second Freedom’ and ‘Second Gandhi’ whose purpose was to gain power by campaigning against a particular individual.

Second independence and second Gandhi, see today how a movement has a dignified end. The success of any movement-demonstration is seen in what was achieved in victory. The kind of policy success achieved by the farmers movement was neither with Anna Hazare nor with Arvind Kejriwal. Neither a policy nor a solid Jan Lokpal law could be made for the anti-corruption movement. Just got power and the movement was over.

It is interesting that after this the Aam Aadmi Party started adopting an anti-movement stance in its area of ​​power. The purpose of his opposition was to replace the current government with another government, in which it got complete success. Had it not been so, the anti-corruption campaign agitators would have fought vigorously in the court against all the accused against whom cases were filed in the court of law as well as in the public court. But as soon as he got power, he became a apologist from a movementveer.

In today’s era, the Aam Aadmi Party has moved away from the basic question of political choice. The party with the movement was not interested in the peasant movement that had ended on the Delhi border. A historical movement that forced the power of the most powerful center of recent times to bow down.

The peasant movement, which went on for more than a year, was not claiming to bring any political alternative. The peasant movement raised only policy questions from its platform. On the contrary, the Aam Aadmi Party stood up only to take advantage of public dissatisfaction. Separating policy from public dissatisfaction made it a question of intent and face. Converting policy into individualism and changing it into political opportunism is being given the name of political alternative.

Not all organizations gathered in the farmers’ movement because the Congress has to be brought to power by removing the BJP. Or to give power to a particular person in a state. From the platform of the farmers’ movement, only the anti-people policy was being demanded to be converted into public policy. For this reason, no political party could tilt such a big and strong movement towards itself.

The advantage of the peasant movement is that it has explained the opportunistic politics of political alternative. What we are calling politics has simply become the politics of power. The alternative that will come in parliamentary politics, if it is not on a policy question, then it will be opportunism.

This movement plunged into depression the thumping majority government of 2014, which was just bent on getting its every move recorded in history. At first he tried to pretend that it was the case of some farmers who would return to their homes after a few days. Waiting for the movement to die its death, for the first time, it felt that its popularity should not end. Undoubtedly, this popularity was made more necessary in the context of Uttar Pradesh. After the withdrawal of the law, the farmers also defied that effort of the government to consider it as its generosity. No matter how much generosity was promoted, the farmers returned only after giving a face to their demands.

After 2014 and before the farmers’ movement, there also came a phase in Indian politics when mass media created the impression that the whole fight here is only between the BJP and the Congress. The people were almost thrown out of the parliamentary politics of the country. Instead of public policy in the election campaign, a strategy was made to throw mud on each other’s faces. Some were spoiling the name of the rival leader like school children and some were singing chalisa in each other’s outfit. On the other hand, the farmer leaders were talking about the policies in Parliamentary language. One of the advantages of peasant politics is that it has shown the way to bring Indian politics from party versus party to power versus people.

We have already mentioned the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in bringing back agricultural laws. At present, there is no other organization in Indian politics as large as the Sangh’s pan-India expansion. The grassroots workers associated with the Sangh were constantly warning the government that waiting for the peasant movement to die on its deathbed was like feasting on its end. The continuation of the peasant movement meant the loss of the center and other powers associated with it.

Any victory brings with it challenges. With this victory, both the government and the people have been challenged. The crisis of agriculture is a global crisis. It is no longer in the possession of any particular country. The peasant movement has definitely given a new direction to the individualistic Indian politics. This movement remained adamant on the issue of policy, not intention till the end, so this policy victory can be called historic.