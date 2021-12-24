9000 Rajkaaj bebak bol special comment opinion and story on violence lynching on Sacrilege of holy book in uttarakhand and punjab

Hakim Manzoor

Mob Violence – In the last few years, this dreadful word has entered the political lexicon of India. Majoritarianism is a trend that is weakening the democratic structure of India. In Punjab, which has created history of a successful peasant movement in recent times, two people are lynched to death. The murder accused has been arrested but the mob violence has once again established its fear. Our silence in such matters further prepares the ground for an uproar where every decision will be decided by the hustle and bustle of the crowd. Why does this kind of incident happen? It has been seen for a long time that political glorification is being done to those who defame the Constitution and the law. In the name of the so-called Dharma Sansad, a speech is being given to take up arms by keeping a copy-book. on this dangerous trend outspoken,

India’s participation in the recent Democracy Summit was significant. India emerges as a companion word when it comes to successful democracy on the world map. We saw the suspended farmers’ movement on the border of Delhi as a great success of our democracy. But what happened in Punjab to Uttarakhand right now is an alarm bell for us.

Two people are beaten to death in the same state on whose land the peasant movement started. A hate call is being made in Haridwar to take up arms completely against a particular community in the name of Dharma Sansad.

In most such cases, everyone wants to be silent on the blasphemy of the law and the constitution by giving the assurance that the system is doing its job. Condemning religious sacrilege, one refrains from speaking on the murder which has been named in our political lexicon as lynching. A word that continues to hang our democracy on the cross.

The leaders, who gave speeches from the stage of Mere Naam Par Nahin (Not in My Name) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, were waiting for concrete information elsewhere and using the word conspiracy. The law did its job but why were you taking so long to speak against that environment. Those leaders who have entered the Parliament by taking the oath of the Constitution, promising to protect it, speak about hanging at the crossroads.

It is unfortunate to see such killings happen even in a state which celebrated a successful historic movement after independence. Be it the leaders of the BJP or the peasant leaders who have shown their militancy on the Delhi border or the Aam Aadmi Party claiming a new kind of politics in Punjab. For them, Punjab is just the land of assembly elections, where they do not want to sow any kind of thorns for themselves by speaking against the majority.

To understand from Dadri to Amritsar, Kapurthala and Haridwar, we must once explore the history of religion and power. The entire history of the medieval period shows that there is a close relationship between religion and state power. Both extend from each other. In India too, from ancient times, the state power found its expansion through Dharmasatta. After the Renaissance in Europe came the time of scientism. By reaching there, one thing was understood that religion is a matter of personal emancipation of the individual. From then onwards religion was seen from a liberal perspective.

The difference between the ancient, the middle and the modern is also the difference in the relationship between the individual, the authority and the religion. Worldwide the concept of modernity is established with liberal authority and liberal religion. Only those countries have developed socially, economically and culturally in the world, which kept religious fanaticism away from their laws and legislation.

In India, saints like Kabir and Guru Nanak gave new spiritual foundation to the persecuted people of Dharmasatta. The liberal sect started by the Gurus played the role of pacifying the spiritual hunger of those people. Instilled confidence in the marginalized people through Dharmasatta and Rajsatta that they can connect their self with God. Whether it was Vivekananda or the tradition of Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa even during the awakening period of India, the people associated with him constantly emphasized the spiritual role of religion. The more liberal the religion, the more comfortable, simple and free a person will be with it and will give generous expansion to one’s personality.

With the movement to separate religion from the state, democratic values ​​also arose. The entire constitution was created on the basis of this democratic value. The constitution which aims to fix the liberty of the individual by keeping him at the center. This democratic goal is achieved in the same way that liberal religious sects once followed. He saw the spiritual basis of the liberation of the individual by keeping the authority of the individual at the center by moving away from the rule of religion or state power. This value laid the foundation of today’s constitutional citizen. The meaning of the word citizen is the sense of individual liberty and moral duty.

The Constitution recognizes the concept of liberty, equality and fraternity. It is governed by democratic values ​​and not on the strength of the majority as the basis for any decision. What the majority likes is not necessarily constitutional and democratic. The democracy of our constitution also has a spiritual basis. Mahatma Gandhi also went ahead with this value in the fight against colonialism. If his political campaign included the slogan of Ishwar, Allah, tero naam, sabko sanmanti de Bhagwan, then so that we can become fighters for our freedom as individuals by forgetting all discrimination.

We are trying to break this spiritual democratic tradition and convert it into majoritarianism. First adopt the religion of the majority and then take the support of the platform of that religion and call for the killing of the people of the minority community of the country. The so-called Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar is a threat to the Parliament which is elected by the people. Today, at the time of elections, someone is getting the Yatra to Ayodhya, while someone is getting the corridor of Kashi built. The leaders of the so-called secular party are only talking about making a law on religious sacrilege. Whatever happens at the mouth of state elections, all the parties start comparing themselves on the thorns of religion.

India is socially and culturally a religious country. At the time of elections, the special kind of noise that is being made about religion and the special kind of silence has started being made, the citizens will be the first to be aware of it. Wherever there is silence on the violence of the mob, then the ground will be prepared for keeping silence on other ground issues as well. Examples are replete with how silence on such a particular trend creates an uproar of violence going forward.

When the majority becomes irreverent, the first injury it inflicts on the democracy. Who will decide what crime did the person killed in Punjab commit? Obviously no crowd has to do it. But this trend is spreading from Uttar Pradesh to Jharkhand and Punjab. Citizens are being turned into a mob that defames the law and the Constitution. If this is decided everywhere in this way, then we will again reach the same place from where Gurus like Nanak and Kabir had held the finger of their liberal knowledge to move forward.