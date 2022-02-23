90s beautiful actress Meenakshi Seshadri now looks completely different, will be stunned to see

Meenakshi Sheshadri, the very beautiful actress of the 90s, has kept a distance from the film world for a long time. Of course, her fans cannot see her in films, but through social media, the actress remains connected to her fans. Meenakshi is very active on social media and shares her pictures with fans every day. Recently, he shared a picture, which his fans were stunned to see.

Meenakshi shared her picture on Twitter. In which she is looking completely different, it has become a bit difficult to recognize her in this picture. Meenakshi is seen in short hair without makeup and wearing glasses. Fans are surprised to see him in this look and are constantly asking questions in the comments. The 58-year-old actress is looking even more beautiful after this new look.

Let me tell you that Meenakshi started her film career in the year 1983 with the film Painter Babu. After which she went on to get the iron of her acting in films one after the other. Before coming to films, in the year 1981, at the age of 17, she won the title of Miss India. Along with this, in the year 1981 itself, she represented India for the Miss International pageant in Tokyo.

Meenakshi’s name was also associated with Bollywood’s famous singer Kumar Sanu. The two met on the sets of the film ‘Jurma’. Mahesh Bhatt was making this film. The most popular song of this film ‘Jab Koi Baat Badd Jaye’ was sung by Kumar Sanu. Meanwhile, their friendship started deepening. At that time the stories of the love story of both were on everyone’s tongue. But Kumar Sanu was already married. Due to which their relationship did not last long.

There was also news that Kumar Sanu had left his first wife for Meenakshi. At that time his wife was from the stomach and there was a lot of distance between the two regarding Meenakshi. Meenakshi made a distance from Bollywood by marrying US based banker Harish Meyer in the year 1995. Now she lives in America with her husband.