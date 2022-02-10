Entertainment

90s superhero 'Shaktimaan' will be seen on the big screen, see the first teaser of the film

90s superhero 'Shaktimaan' will be seen on the big screen, see the first teaser of the film
Shaktimaan is coming back now. On Thursday, Sony Pitchers India released its teaser, making a big announcement about the Indian superhero.

The kids of the 90s will now get a chance to see their superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ again, on the big screen. Yes! Shaktimaan is coming back now. On Thursday, Sony Pitchers India released its teaser, making a big announcement about the Indian superhero.

A glimpse of the earth and then a busy road is visible in this one minute video. After which it is written that as darkness and evil dominate humanity, its time to return. After this the symbol of Shaktimaan appears. Although Shaktimaan’s face has not been revealed yet.

The cast of the film is yet to be announced and the name of the director has not been finalised. After the teaser, people are going to be curious to know who is going to play the character of Shaktimaan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, while sharing the teaser of the film on his social media, wrote, “The iconic character of the popular 90s TV show ‘Shaktimaan’ will soon be brought to the big screen. For this, Sony Pictures has taken the film adaptation rights. Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna and Sony Pictures are working on it.

Remind you that ‘Shaktimaan’ was aired on Doordarshan in the year 1997. People liked this show so much that the popularity of this show remained intact for 8 years. It was one of the most popular shows on TV. Which the children loved very much. Mukesh Khanna used to play the character of ‘Shaktimaan’ in this show. At the end of the episodes of the show, he used to give some lesson to the children. Children as well as elders loved this show. The team of this film is confident that people will like this film.

