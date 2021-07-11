92 thousand crores of investors drowned in 6 companies in 6 days

TCS and Reliance Industries suffered the most. Apart from this, Infosys, HUL, ICICI and SBI have also seen a fall in the market cap.

New Delhi. Due to the volatility in the Mumbai Stock Exchange, the market cap of 6 out of the top 10 companies saw a huge decline in the last six days. The collective market cap of the country’s top 6 companies fell by Rs 92,147.28 crore. TCS and Reliance Industries have suffered the most this week. Apart from this, Infosys, HUL, ICICI and SBI have also seen a fall in the market cap.

According to the latest update, the market cap of 6 out of the top 10 companies of Mumbai Stock Exchange has declined by about Rs 92,147.28 crore last week. The biggest losses of investors have been made by Tata Group companies Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance. Let us tell you that the BSE Sensex closed with a fall of 98.48 points or 0.18 percent last week.

Read More: Zomato is giving you a golden chance to win Rs 3 lakh, just have to do this work

Huge fall in the market cap of these companies

The market cap of TCS declined by Rs 43,574.83 crore to Rs 11,86,563.20 crore. Reliance’s market cap has come down from Rs 35,500.88 crore to Rs 13,14,293.35 crore. At the same time, the market cap of Hindustan Unilever has come down by Rs 9,139.9 crore to Rs 5,75,555.28 crore. Apart from this, the market cap of Infosys declined by Rs 1,981.5 crore to Rs 6,65,930.24 crore. The market cap of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 1,102.33 crore to Rs 4,42,302.42 crore. On the other hand, SBI’s market cap declined by Rs 847.84 crore to Rs 3,78,046.54 crore.

Read More: If you want to earn money without taking any risk, then open a savings plus account in SBI, you will get more interest

Their increased market cap

HDFC Bank’s market cap has increased by Rs 11,689.01 crore to Rs 8,30,002.67 crore. Apart from this, the market cap of Bajaj Finance has increased by Rs 8,332.62 crore to Rs 3,70,380.58 crore. HDFC’s market cap rose by Rs 3,909.44 crore to Rs 4,50,850.54 crore. Apart from this, the market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased by Rs 763.21 crore to Rs 3,41,000.47 crore.

Now these are the top 10 companies of the country In terms of market cap, Reliance is now at the top of the list of top 10 companies of the Sensex. It is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank respectively.

These companies were in top 10

Reliance tops the list of top 10 companies in terms of market cap. It is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Read More: This post office scheme makes money double, you can start investing with 1000 rupees