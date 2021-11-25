929 girls were born against 1000 boys in the country

There has been an improvement in the sex ratio at birth in the country.

There has been an improvement in the sex ratio at birth in the country. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 929 girls are being born in the country against 1000 boys. According to the last survey, which was conducted in 2015-16, 919 girls were born against 1000 boys. On the other hand, for the first time in the country, the number of women has increased per thousand men. According to the survey, the number of women per 1000 men in the country is 1020. Such a sex ratio is found in developed countries.

The government released data on key indicators of population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and other subjects for 14 states and union territories under Phase II of the 2019-21 NFHS-5. According to the officials of the Union Health Ministry, the birth sex ratio has been improved through better implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques Act and other measures in collaboration with the states and union territories.

On the other hand, anemia in children and women remains a matter of concern and more than half of women and children in 14 states and union territories continue to suffer from anemia. More than half of children and women (including pregnant women) suffer from anemia in all states and union territories covered in Phase II and NFHS-IV at all-India level, while women pregnant of 180 days or more are suffering from iron, folic acid, and folic acid deficiency. There has been a substantial increase in the amount of acid (IFA) tablets.

Exclusive breastfeeding for children below the age of six months has improved at an all-India level from 55 per cent in 2015-16 to 64 per cent in 2019-21. Significant progress has been seen in all the states and union territories involved in the second phase. The institutional birth rate has increased from 79 per cent to 89 per cent at the all India level. Puducherry and Tamil Nadu have 100% institutional deliveries. At the same time, out of 12 states and union territories of Phase II, it is more than 90 percent in seven states and union territories.

Along with the increase in institutional deliveries, there has also been a significant increase in ‘C-section’ (caesarean) deliveries in many states and union territories, especially in private hospitals, it said. At the same time, 61.9 percent of the deliveries took place in the government hospital at the national level, while according to the last survey 52 percent of the deliveries took place in the government hospital.

The States and Union Territories that were covered in this phase of the survey included Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi National Capital Territory, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is included.

Fertility rate down to 2.0

The country has registered a significant decrease in the national rate of population. India’s total fertility rate as per NFHS-5, the average number of children per woman, has come down from 2.2 at the national level to 2. This rate is 1.6 in urban areas and 2.1 in rural areas. The fertility rate of the country has reached replacement level.

birth registration increased

There has been a significant increase in the rate of registration of children below the age of five years. According to NFHS-5, 89.1% of births in India are registered. According to this earlier survey, only 79.7 percent of the births were registered.