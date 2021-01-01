9,750 more vials of anti-black fungus drug sent to Karnataka, says Centre-India News , GadgetClock



Coronavirus Dwell News Updates: Union Minister for Chemical substances and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Friday mentioned an extra 9,750 vials of amphotericin-B medicines have been allotted to Karnataka. The drug is important for treating black fungus an infection, which has emerged as a post- COVID-19 complication amongst these with excessive diabetes.

“Extra 9,750 vials of amphotericin-B have been allotted to Karnataka as we speak. Inclusive of as we speak’s allocation, a complete of 22,460 vials of the drug have been allotted to the State until now,” Gowda tweeted.

Acknowledging the receipt of amphotericin-B from the Centre, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed reporters in Hubballi that the drug can be dispatched to the districts based mostly on the requirement.

Odisha on Friday cancelled its class 12 board exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic whereas Karnataka maintained that the category 10 exams will probably be performed in a number of selection questions format within the third week of July.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik mentioned the protection of college students is more vital than the examinations. The state authorities has already cancelled the category 10 board examination, performed by the Board of Secondary Training.

The Karnataka authorities introduced that the SSLC or class 10 examination will probably be held within the third week of subsequent month whereas cancelling the second 12 months pre-university course (PUC) exams this 12 months in view of the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PUC second 12 months college students will probably be promoted to the subsequent stage and the grading will probably be based mostly on their efficiency within the first PUC examination.

“The SSLC examination can have one multi-choice query paper for arithmetic, science and social science and one more query paper for languages,” Karnataka Main and Secondary Training Minister S Suresh Kumar mentioned.

The multi-choice query paper bearing 40 marks will probably be straightforward and straight and there won’t be any oblique questions, he mentioned.

Kumar mentioned there will probably be a supplementary examination for these college students who’re affected by COVID-19 . The examination outcomes will probably be out by August.

The exams will probably be performed in 6,000 centres, which is double final 12 months, the minister mentioned, including, every room can have 10 to 12 college students.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday introduced cancellation of class 12 board examinations whereas the Assam authorities mentioned it is going to take a choice after the CBSE broadcasts modalities for marking the scholars.

Following the Centre’s choice to cancel class 12 CBSE board exams in view of the Covid pandemic, six states–Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa and Uttarakhand known as off their board exams on Wednesday whereas few others mentioned they’ll take a name quickly.

The Centre on Tuesday determined to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the persevering with COVID-19 pandemic throughout the nation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the choice has been taken within the curiosity of college students and the anxiousness amongst college students, dad and mom and lecturers should be put to an finish. Quickly after, CISCE had additionally introduced cancellation of its board exams.