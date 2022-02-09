98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: When It's Cold Inside, Do You Bundle Up or Turn Up the Heat?





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Barry, and it’s about heating the house in the winter. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma I think a lot of people can relate to. In these cold winter months, how do you deal with it when it comes to heating your house. When I feel cold I don’t run to turn up the heat, I’ll usually just grab a sweatshirt and put it on. But my wife is the exact opposite. If she feels cold, she’ll crank up the heat rather than warm up with a sweater or even a blanket. So what do you think is the right way to warm up during our cold Northeast winters? By the way, I have this “discussion” with my wife all the time. She thinks she’s right, I think I am. Thanks so much ~ Barry

Well, I have to say I’m more on Barry’s wife side. I have this thing where I feel like I shouldn’t have to “bundle up” in my own house. So I’ll usually up the heat, but just a degree or two. My sweetie on the other hand will put on three layers of clothes so as not to turn up the heat.

So where do you stand on this. Let’s help Barry and his wife out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

