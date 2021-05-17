99.93% Pass Class 10 Exams. Details Here





PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 8 End result 2021: The Punjab College Schooling Board (PSEB) on Monday declared the outcome for Class 8 and Class 10 board examination 2021. Punjab is the second state, after Bihar, to cancel board exams for courses 5, 8 and 10. The Class 12 board examination dates in Punjab haven't been introduced but. The PSEB has, nevertheless, not but activated the outcome hyperlink for college students. College students will be capable of see their PSEB board outcomes from Might 18 onwards on the official web site – pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 10, 8 End result 2021: Pass Proportion, Toppers and Extra

A complete of 4,889 Colleges given 100% lead to Class 8. As many as 3,07,272 college students had registered for sophistication 8 of which 3,06,894 have handed the category and been promoted to the subsequent class.

In Punjab Board Class 10 End result, 3,865 colleges have given 100% outcome. As many as 3,21,384 college students had registered for sophistication 10 of which 3,21,163 have handed the category and been promoted to the subsequent class, registering 99.93 per cent move share.