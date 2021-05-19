99 Songs, November Story and more





OTT platforms have given entry to desis to high quality content material from all around the globe. Many manufacturers are additionally choosing direct releases on the digital platform. The medium has given us a respite from the boredom of the pandemic. Allow us to check out what you'll be able to watch on numerous platforms…

November Story on Hotstar

The crime thriller stars Tamannaah in the primary function. It's a thriller the place a collection of occasions unfolds a giant thriller. The present is produced by Anand Vikatan. It's in Tamil. The trailer left folks very intrigued. On the present, she performs the function of an moral hacker who has to search out cash for her father's Alzheimer's therapy. Tamannaah instructed MiD-Day, "The 2 issues that I used to be in search of in an internet collection have been a relatable script and a robust character that might pique viewers curiosity. When Ram Subramanian approached me with the script for November Story, not solely did it align with these two parameters, however the holistic imaginative and prescient he embodied for a collection as advanced as this, was extraordinarily admirable."

99 Songs on Netflix

AR Rahman's movie on love, loss and redemption by means of music will stream on Netflix from Could 21. It stars Ehan Bhatt and Edilsy Vargas in predominant roles. The film has come out in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Aarkkariyaam on Amazon Prime Video

The movie is a few retired Math trainer who lives alone after the demise of his spouse. The film has Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharafudheen in the primary roles.

Mohomaya Chapter 2 on Hoichoi

The movie is about Rishi (Bipul Patra) who finds a mother-like determine in Aruna (Swastika Mukherjee), his good friend’s mother. His bond modifications into an obsession that ruins lives in a household. It’s directed by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee.

So, right here was a round-up on what you could possibly make amends for within the digital house.

