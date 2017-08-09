9GAG 6.105.07r23982-e943615cc7 APK for Android – Download
Download 9GAG APK v6.105.07r23982-e943615cc7. By downloading 9GAG, users are offered a chance to join an amazing community of daily millions of users from across the world to kill time watching funny videos and make friends while doing so.
- Faster lading time which allows users to scroll effortlessly. With this app you do not have to wait for a good time laugh.
- With 9GAG just carry a fun time in your pocket. Enjoy the 9GAG services anywhere and anytime. Be it bathroom, classroom, or gym; you won’t simply be bore.
- With its state of the art sharing technology, be the first one to share their trending content with your friends or frenemies. App offers users to share content on Whatsapp, Instagram, IGTV, Facebook, Email.
- Search for the shows that people have developed abs from watching while laughing. Start your d off with 9GAG app as it is going to become a healthy dose of laughter for the start of the day.
- Helps you connect with millions of users from across the planet. Discuss with them any topic you like be it about relationship, gaming, anime or it can be about food as well.
- Reshape the definition of fun by Upvote and Comment features. With these features select a content that needs to be ruler in the world.
- With anonymity options, upload any content you like, so your parents might not know.
- A sure fire way to make your content go viral. With its 305 million fans on Facebook and 30 million followers on Instagram and IGTV; have a chance to make it into the world of fame.
- With its new features like Tag and Video Upload, simply launch your exclusive content straight from 9GAG app.
Operating System: Android
Price: Free
Technical file information
-
- Package name:
- com.ninegag.android.app
-
- Version:
- 6.105.07r23982-e943615cc7 (61050700)
-
- File size:
- 19.7 MB
-
- Updated:
- June 28, 2021
-
- Minimum Android version:
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop, API 21)
-
- Screen DPI:
- nodpi
-
- Architecture:
- x86_64,x86,armeabi-v7a,arm64-v8a
-
- MD5:
- 4e41d42c90177e487481fa4189a6dca9
-
- SHA1:
- 677412fbeb80033e93962fabd40f0a49743e3876
- Support to mark all notifications as read
- Performance optimization
- UI updates
- Bug fixes
