9th installment of PM Kisan will come in August, check your balance

The central government can transfer the 9th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi to their account in the month of August. The 8th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi came on 14 May.

New Delhi. There is good news for the farmers associated with the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. The work is in the final stage on the plan to transfer the next installment in the account of the central government farmers soon. According to the latest update, the government can transfer the 9th installment in the account of farmers in the month of August. Modi government transfers 2000 rupees online to the bank account of farmers. Let us inform that the 8th installment of PM Kisan came on 14 May.

In this way, check whether the money came in your account or not

Eligible farmers first visit the official website of PM Kisan Nidhi https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Here you will find the option of Farmers Corner on the right side. Here click on the option of Beneficiary Status. Here a new page will open. On the new page, select any one option either Aadhar Number, Bank Account Number or Mobile Number. Through these three numbers, you can check whether money has come to your account or not. Enter the number of the option you have selected. After that click on Get Data. After clicking here you will get all the transaction information. That is, when did the installment come in your account and in which bank account it was credited Here you will also get information related to 9th and 8th installment.

it means you amount is in process

After completing all the process on the official website, if you see FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending then it means that your amount is being processed.

11.74 crore farmers get its benefit?

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, the Modi government gives Rs 6000 every year to the farmers. This money is transferred to the accounts of farmers in three installments of Rs 2 thousand each. The scheme came into effect on December 1, 2018. This money is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers. Many farmers benefit from this help of Modi government. There are about 11.74 crore beneficiaries of this scheme at present.

