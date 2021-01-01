A 12-year-old boy stopped playing football wearing a basil necklace in Australia, then apologized

Shubh Patel, a resident of Brisbane, Australia, was not allowed to play football just because he wore a Tulsi necklace. 12-year-old Shubhala was asked to remove the wreath, which he refused.

According to Australia Today, the referee asked Shubh to remove the goods but Shubh did not agree. He had been wearing a wreath since he was five years old. Speaking to the media, Shubh said, “I would rather follow my religion than just a football match.”

Shubh is a member of the Tuwang Club. He said that wearing a necklace is forbidden in Hinduism. FIFA, the world governing body for football, has banned players from wearing necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, etc., but basil garlands are not on the list. When the matter came to the attention of the media, Football Queensland investigated the matter and apologized to Shubh’s family.

Football Queensland said the sport of football is very popular in our province and has earned the respect of people of all religions and cultures. After this, Shubhala was allowed to play wearing a Tulsi necklace.