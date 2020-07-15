A 22-year-old was arrested in hacks of Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat.

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Spain in connection with the hacking of more than 100 Twitter accounts last July, becoming the fourth person charged in the incident, which resulted in the temporary shutdown of the social media service.

The man, Joseph O’Connor, is accused in the United States of hacking, extortion and cyberstalking in the Twitter violation and is accused of hacking the TikTok account of popular creator Addison Rae Easterling and the Snapchat account of the actress Bella Thorne, the Justice Department said.

The Twitter incident began when hackers logged into an online forum focused on buying and selling rare usernames last year, some of those involved told the New York Times at the era. They then broke into Twitter’s systems tricking employees into providing login information, according to legal documents. The hackers used an administrative tool to grab accounts belonging to politicians and celebrities, including former President Barack Obama, Kanye West and Elon Musk, using the accounts to carry out a Bitcoin scam, according to the documents.

Graham Ivan Clark, an 18-year-old who prosecutors say was the “mastermind” of the Twitter hack, pleaded guilty to fraud charges in March in a Florida court and agreed to serve three years in prison for minors. Two others, Mason Sheppard and Nima Fazeli, were arrested and charged with serving as an intermediary for Mr. Clark to sell Twitter accounts.