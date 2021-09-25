A 3-D model built with public records and phone calls

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do and provides behind the scenes insight into how our journalism comes together.

In late May, when New York Times journalists Keith Collins and Matthew Haag sent their first email to the company that owns the Empire State Building, New York was expected to fully reopen within six to eight weeks — and they had Had an ambitious idea how to cover it.

They wanted to create a 3-D model of the building that would demonstrate the reopening of its offices, retail outlets and observation deck. They will use floor plans to create an immersive experience taking readers inside the world’s most famous skyscraper.

There was just one problem: The Empire Realty Trust Company declined to give them the information.

“They won’t give us anything,” said Mr. Collins, visual journalist and graphics editor for The New York Times. “Not even a directory.”