A 6-Year-Old Was Chained and Hungry in a Syrian Camp. Then She Died.

BEIRUT, Lebanon — In a picture of the lady taken a few months earlier than she died, her gentle brown hair is matted, her face and garments smudged with grime. She holds a chain in her tiny arms — a glimpse of the hardships of her all-too-short life.

Six-year-old Nahla al-Othman spent her last years residing in a crowded tent along with her father and siblings in an impoverished camp for Syrians displaced by a decade of warfare and largely forgotten by the world. To maintain her from wandering across the camp, the household stated, her father usually shackled her and locked her in a cage he common out of her crib.

Her father “used to chain her arms or her toes to stop her from strolling exterior the camp,” stated the camp supervisor, Hisham Ali Omar. “We requested him greater than as soon as to unchain her, to not put her in a cage, however he continually refused.”

This month, the crises that twisted Nahla’s life got here to a tragic head when she choked to loss of life whereas desperately hungry and consuming too rapidly. Photos of her in chains and the cage unfold rapidly on social media after her loss of life, and the outrage over them spurred the native authorities to detain her father.