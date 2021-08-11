A 7-Year-Old Dies in the Bronx, and Records Show a History of Abuse

As soon as Julissia Batties was born, the city’s child welfare agency took her away from her mother for her safety, court records show.

On Tuesday morning, police were summoned to the Alexander Avenue apartment in the Bronx where the girl lived with her mother and two siblings and found Julissia, 7, unconscious with a head injury. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Lincoln Medical Center.

Police did not provide an official explanation for the girl’s death on Wednesday; investigators were waiting for the medical examiner to determine how she died. There were no arrests, but a police official briefed on the case said the girl’s injuries and the family’s history with child protection authorities raised suspicion.

As Julissia’s life slipped away, her mother, Navasia Jones, 35, told police her daughter fell and hit her head against a desk around 5 a.m. and then began to vomit three hours later, according to police. But there were other unexplained bruises on the girl’s body, police said.