A better future in artificial intelligence

The need for people skilled in artificial intelligence has increased in the last decade after the worldwide digital revolution to meet the technical needs of companies. Due to this, this field is not only in the center of discussion today, but immense career opportunities have also been created in it. The prevalence with which the use of artificial intelligence (AI) careers are growing in all fields today makes this field look quite promising as compared to other fields. After majoring in artificial intelligence, the areas which open various career options for the students are:

big data engineer

The role of a Big Data Engineer is to create an ecosystem for business systems to interact efficiently. Their primary function is to create and effectively manage an organization’s big data. They also have to do the work of getting results from big data firmly. Being a big data engineer will fetch you good salary as compared to other AI roles. This role is suitable for those who are willing to play with new technological tools. Programming languages ​​like Python, R and Java are essential to make a career in AI as a Big Data Engineer. Skills related to SQL and Apache Spark increase your chances of grabbing relevant career opportunities.

data scientist

Data scientists help in collecting relevant data from multiple sources for the purpose of evaluating it, obtaining constructive conclusions. They are effective in dealing with various business related issues based on the conclusion of the data received. Based on various data patterns, past and present information, such data scientists make various predictions. Being a data scientist has a positive impact on business performance. It is necessary for the job seekers to be equipped with modern tools like Spark, Hadoop, Pig or Hive.

machine learning engineer

Machine learning engineers are involved in the creation and maintenance of self-run software that facilitates machine learning initiatives. These are in constant demand by companies and their positions are rarely vacant. They work with large volumes of data and have exceptional data management skills. They work in the areas of image recognition, fraud prevention, customer satisfaction and risk management. To become a Machine Learning Engineer, one must have a sound command in implementing predictive models that deal with great data. Programming, computing and math are essential to succeed as a machine learning engineer.

AI Data Analyst

The main functions of an AI data analyst are data mining, data cleaning and data interpretation. By cleaning the data, the required data is collected in order to interpret the data. Any kind of useless data is discarded by them so that it does not hinder the data interpretation process. With the help of statistical tools and methods, AI data analysts draw conclusions from the data. To become an AI data analyst, you must have a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or computer science.

AI Engineer

AI engineers are recognized as problem-solvers who are responsible for developing, testing and implementing various models of artificial intelligence. They handle AI infrastructure effectively. They use machine learning algorithms and understanding of neural networks to develop useful AI models. One can gain business insights with these models and it helps the company to make effective business decisions.

These courses will be useful

All reputed IITs offer AI-related undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. Apart from this, many leading institutes also offer postgraduate, executive post graduate programs and advanced certificate programs in ML and AI. Students wishing to pursue a degree in AI must have a degree in Mathematics or Computer Science and be comfortable using programming languages ​​such as Python, Java, R, Scala, SQL, Neural Networks. The starting salary of an average AI engineer can range from one lakh rupees to three lakh rupees.

Sanjay Singh Baghel (Teacher, University of Delhi)

