13 seconds ago
A big blow to Cabinet Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, the court rejected his plea to withdraw the case

Lucknow
UP government minister Ravindra Jaiswal has been dealt a major blow by the court. Allahabad MP / MLA Special Court has refused to dismiss the criminal case filed against the minister. Let me tell you that during the Assembly elections in 2007, a case was filed against him for jamming the Andhra bridge, abusing him and threatening to kill him.

The court ordered him to appear
In this case, the plaintiff had said that the accused was a representative of the people. He is a minister in the government. No such evidence was found against him in this case. Through which they can be punished. Special Judge Alok Kumar Srivastava on Wednesday dismissed the application. In this case, the court has asked him to appear on October 11.

This is the whole case
On September 12, 2007, Chetganj police station Budhsingh Chauhan had said that camp MLA Jyotsna Srivastava and Assembly candidate Ravindra Jaiswal, along with their supporters, jammed the Andhra bridge and chanted slogans against the central government. In this case, when the police went to open the jam, they insulted and threatened to kill him. The case had the names of 23 people and charges were filed against 50 unidentified persons.

