A Big Hollywood Premiere That Was Long To Come

Two years ago, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures had all the trappings of a complete Hollywood disaster. It was over budget and behind schedule. Amid delays and a contentious debate about the museum’s mission and purpose, it parted ways with its founding director, and museum boards nationwide to save a project to bring back its former fundraising chief Bill Kramer. reached, which is now in danger of tarnishing the already beleaguered Academy. Then the pandemic struck.

Last week, the Academy Museum arrived with the kind of fanfare and celebrity that only Hollywood can muster. Yes, it cost $250 million and opened in 2017, while the final price tag was over $480 million and was nearly four years late.

But it opened 22 months after Kramer’s return, with festivities, celebrities (Lady Gaga, Cher and Jennifer Hudson) and, for the most part, good reviews. “The Oscars are a lousy scale of film history,” read a headline in The Los Angeles Times. “The Academy Museum is already doing it better.” Located next to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, it has become a distinctive mark on the city’s landscape. The circular addition to the former department store that houses the museum is cinematically named the Death Star—more satisfying than the mimes and panhandlers along Hollywood Boulevard to the Walk of Fame for tourists to get their hands around film history Something must be given. .

it was not easy. Kramer, the museum’s chief artistic and programming officer, and a team of curators, working with Jacqueline Stewart, helped bring it to the finish line in the midst of a pandemic that threatened fund-raising and attendance, and increased equity and social distancing. But justice in the midst of renewed debate has engulfed Hollywood as much as any other American institution.