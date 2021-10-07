A Big Hollywood Premiere That Was Long To Come
Two years ago, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures had all the trappings of a complete Hollywood disaster. It was over budget and behind schedule. Amid delays and a contentious debate about the museum’s mission and purpose, it parted ways with its founding director, and museum boards nationwide to save a project to bring back its former fundraising chief Bill Kramer. reached, which is now in danger of tarnishing the already beleaguered Academy. Then the pandemic struck.
Last week, the Academy Museum arrived with the kind of fanfare and celebrity that only Hollywood can muster. Yes, it cost $250 million and opened in 2017, while the final price tag was over $480 million and was nearly four years late.
But it opened 22 months after Kramer’s return, with festivities, celebrities (Lady Gaga, Cher and Jennifer Hudson) and, for the most part, good reviews. “The Oscars are a lousy scale of film history,” read a headline in The Los Angeles Times. “The Academy Museum is already doing it better.” Located next to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, it has become a distinctive mark on the city’s landscape. The circular addition to the former department store that houses the museum is cinematically named the Death Star—more satisfying than the mimes and panhandlers along Hollywood Boulevard to the Walk of Fame for tourists to get their hands around film history Something must be given. .
it was not easy. Kramer, the museum’s chief artistic and programming officer, and a team of curators, working with Jacqueline Stewart, helped bring it to the finish line in the midst of a pandemic that threatened fund-raising and attendance, and increased equity and social distancing. But justice in the midst of renewed debate has engulfed Hollywood as much as any other American institution.
“I don’t envy him at all,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chairman of the museum’s board of directors. “But he does it all very gracefully.”
Kramer is all good cheer and zest, the always-shine-bright-side-of-life addition to Los Angeles. He spoke about the challenge of rethinking the museum following his return from New York and the murder of George Floyd and the conviction of Harvey Weinstein that counts on racial justice and sexual assault. “The world is evolving,” he said. “And it’s Fabulous. We were not only ready for it but were looking forward to those conversations.”
By every appearance, Kramer, 53, who has spent the past decade bouncing between high-profile art positions in New York and Los Angeles, holds one of the most coveted museum jobs in the country.
The Academy Museum has been the dream of the self-respecting Hollywood film community for more than 50 years, a striking symbol of Los Angeles’ drive to expand its cultural and tourist footprint. For Kramer, it provided an opportunity to elevate the still youthful art form that often felt marginalized by the serious art world. Overnight he found himself on the Hollywood A list, with the promise of parties, fund-raisers, red carpets and a first-name basis alongside Tom Hanks, Spike Lee, and Barbra Streisand, all of whom have been involved with the museum. Construction.
But even before it opened, the museum was running the risk of being out of touch with time. This feeling has only increased during this pandemic. Conceived to celebrate cinema as an art form, the museum now finds itself at a time when many movie theaters are going out of business – including, in Hollywood, Arclight Cinemas, which was one of the cinephiles in the country. Most respected theaters – as streaming services become the medium’s major distribution route.
As far as the board is concerned, Kramer is the answer to all that sadness, a Hollywood figure, a showman and salesman and storyteller. He is a traffic director at the heart of a cultural and social maelstrom, balancing the interests of an army of contributors, celebrities, politicians, museum curators and craft associations.
That meant managing conflicting demands to make this museum a sophisticated depiction of cinema as an art form, while presenting treasures to attract tourists: it’s a tribute to director Pedro Almodovar in one room and a tribute to director Pedro Almodovar in another. A pair of Dorothy’s ruby slippers might display. (After some debate, museum officials went ahead with a virtual reality room that lets visitors pretend they’re walking on stage at the Dolby Theater to accept the Oscars — “It’s delicious,” Kramer said. Said – because, well, how could they not?)
“In Korea, we have an expression that a swan on the lake looks very kind, but it’s paddling like crazy under water,” said filmmaker Mickey Lee, who credits including “Parasite” and who is its vice president. The Museum Board. “Bill reminds me of a swan. His legs are moving like crazy under water.”
Kramer was the museum’s director of development in 2016, when the board moved to a more established face in the museum world, with Kerry Brauger, former chief curator of the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, to become its director. Kramer then camped for the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
When the museum was struggling with cost overruns and delays, Braugher left, Kramer waiting in the wings. Rajendra Roy, the film’s chief curator and Academy member at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, praised the energy he brought. “When he left I saw it as a loss to the museum,” he said. “The fact that he came back as director and maintained a passion for the place gave us a lot of confidence.”
Even before his arrival, the museum had begun to push for depictions of Hollywood’s history of racial and gender discrimination. For example, there is a gallery that displays how wigs and makeup were used to perpetuate racial stereotypes.
But the museum went further to rethink its exhibitions. And Kramer helped move the film’s chronological history away from its plan to devote most of its space to a large permanent exhibition in order to make the film something more thematic and dynamic. Most of the exhibitions are not permanent, which is why the museum doesn’t leave criticism of the omission, and gives tourists (and Angelenos) new reasons to come and new inspiration for donors to write checks. A gallery currently dedicated to “The Wizard of Oz” will highlight another film next year (Kramer knows what it is, but he’s not saying it).
Kramer didn’t follow a clear path to this position: He’s not a product of Hollywood, or of museums. He studied actuarial science at the University of Texas—”I was a math-major,” he said—and earned a master’s degree in urban planning at New York University.
But more than anything, Kramer was a fund-raiser. The ability to understand an organization, and the skills of diplomacy and persuasion that motivate people to write checks, have proven useful. Charming and respectable as needed, he has avoided the squabbles and squabbles that have marked life in many museums or studios.
“We have about 10,000 members of the Academy and they don’t shy away from expressing their opinions,” said Don Hudson, chief executive officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “There’s a lot of consensus-building that the bill does well.”
Hudson said Kramer understood how to strike a balance between the educational demands of a museum and a fun place to spend the afternoon. “It was never intended that you were going to go to school here,” she said.
And Kramer was certainly having fun as he showed off some of the museum’s treasures. Here was the painted backdrop of Mount Rushmore 30 feet high and 39 feet wide, used by Alfred Hitchcock in “North by Northwest.” That was the mane that Bert Lahr wore as a cowardly lion. There was (spoiler alert) Rosebud. And there, the typewriter used to write the screenplay for “Psycho”.
“Bill has seen those objects 100 times on paper and in real life, but you walk the museum with him and I’m sure you understood it was the first time he was doing it,” Sarandos said.
It showed up during a 90-minute tour of the museum. “Oh – you’ll love it,” he said, stopping near a display case. “These are handwritten draft script pages from ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ surprisingly legible and well-preserved. Instead of ‘I’m going back to Kansas, I’m going back to Kansas,’ instead of ‘There’s no place like home’ I am.’ Oh dear me!”
For the museum, there are some important questions ahead. Will tourists return to Los Angeles? Will people be willing to go to museums in large numbers? And above all, has the glamor of Hollywood faded now that many people watch the latest big studio hits in their living rooms?
Kramer, of course, is all sunshine and roses. He said, ‘People are ready. “Many of us, now we’ve been vaccinated. We know more about the virus. I think we’re living in a very different moment now than we were six months ago.”
“And if we have to pivot,” he said, “we will pivot.”
#Big #Hollywood #Premiere #Long
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.