A black theater flourished in New York. 200 years ago.

For the price of 25 cents – or, for a good seat, a hefty 50 cents – the African Theater entertained hundreds of black New Yorkers with opera and ballet, both classic and original works. It staged “Othello” the following month; Other offerings, less well known today, include “Tom and Jerry; or, Life in London”; “Poor Soldier”; and “Obie; Or, three-fingered jack.”

Brown himself wrote “The Drama of King Shotaway”, an account of a Black Caribbean uprising that is believed to be the first play written by a Black author, although the text is lost to history.

Lost scripts, obscure details, and a theater abrupt end – it’s essentially a ghost story. Even though African theater became so popular that white audiences began to participate, Brown faced an uphill battle for the company’s entire existence.

When he dared to go toe-to-toe with a nearby white theater, each featuring rival Shakespeare productions, he was harassed by the police and his theater was raided. His artists were attacked. He renamed the theater and opened and closed it several times and reopened until the financial well dried up.

When a yellow fever epidemic broke out in New York, Brown’s audience was scattered; In October 1822 a newspaper, the National Advocate, announced that the theater was closing due to fever. The company’s lead artist, Hewlett, left a few months later.

What happened to Brown, and when the theater closed for good, are both unclear. The last known playbill for an African theater production was of June 1823.

The story of Brown and African theater is often forgotten in the larger history of American theatre. two However, modern plays – “The African Company Presents Richard the Third” by Carlyle Brown and “Red Velvet” by Lolita Chakraborty – have drawn attention to this fascinating chapter.