A Brain Drain Among Government Scientists Bogs Down Biden’s Climate Ambitions

WASHINGTON – Juliette Hart quit her job last summer as an oceanographer for the United States Geological Survey, where she used climate models to help coastal communities plan for rising seas. She was demoralized after four years of the Trump administration, she said, in which politician appointees pushed her to remove or downplay references to climate change.

“It’s easy and quick to leave government, not so fast for government to regain talent,” said Dr Hart, whose post remains vacant.

President Donald J. Trump’s battle with climate science – his appointees have undermined federal studies, fired scientists, and prompted many experts to resign or retire – continues to reverberate six months after the start of the season. ‘Biden administration. From the Department of Agriculture to the Pentagon to the National Park Service, hundreds of climate and environmental science jobs in the federal government remain vacant.

Scientists and climate policy experts who resigned have not returned. Recruitment is suffering, federal employees say, as government science jobs are no longer seen as isolated from politics. And congressional money to replenish the ranks could take years.