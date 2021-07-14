A British Open Comeback: A Two-Year Wait Ends at Royal St. George’s

SANDWICH, England – Just before the British Open at the Royal St. George’s Golf Club, Edward Kitson briskly walked the dunes on Wednesday night, heading to the clubhouse and looking back on last year.

The Open was later canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Kitson and other club members played a tournament between themselves, replacing famous players on the famous ties.

“Four days, and we could even play on the back tees if we wanted to,” said Kitson, a Londoner.

Today, after an unusually long wait, the best golfers in the world – or at least most of them – gathered on the English seaside course which hosted and organized the Open in 1894. for the last time in 2011.

It is not as usual.

Players are required to remain in protective bubbles with a small number of support staff when not on the course, and they are not allowed to mingle with the general public in restaurants or shops. Social distancing and masks are mandatory indoors, even for vaccinated players, which is no longer the case on the PGA Tour in the United States.