A cabaret star and an opera star walk on a stage…

So it’s not entirely improbable that they ended up together in St. Ann’s, where their set list ricochets from Gluck to Jobim to the Bangles, and the artistic team includes director Jack Winokur (“The Black Clown”). Designer Jonathan Anderson and composer Nico Muhly on Fashion Arrangements.

Bond and Costanzo’s partnership is more organic than most “when the worlds collide” projects, which often feel as if an enterprising impresario pulled a random name out of a hat and pushed unlucky artists onto the stage.

“We were seeing each other because we were friends, not because we intended to collaborate,” Bond said while sitting down with Costanzo after a recent rehearsal.

Back in 2011, Costanzo was in the audience at Jose’s pub for one of Bond’s cabaret outings. When Bond mentioned from the stage that the guest star for the upcoming performance had just dropped out and there was no replacement, Costanzo leaned over to a friend and whispered, “Me!”