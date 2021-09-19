A cabaret star and an opera star walk on a stage…
Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo recently said, “This show has been 10 years in the making.”
He was talking about “Only an octave apart”, an undefined event – a staged concert? A review, maybe? — which she created with Justin Vivian Bond and which runs from Tuesday to October 3 at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn.
On paper the two seem unlikely allies. Bond, 58, is a throat-toned pioneer of the alternative cabaret scene, both as a solo artist and as half of the duo Kiki and Herb. Costanzo, 39, is a classical star whose dazzling voice takes her to opera houses and concert halls around the world. (In the spring, he would return to his body waxing role as the titular character in Philip Glass’s “Akhenaten” at the Metropolitan Opera.)
But Costanzo’s voracious taste for collaboration has included artists as varied as painter Jorge Kondo, ballet dancer David Hallberg and fashion designer Raf Simons. And Bond most recently appeared in Olga Neuwirth’s “Orlando,” an opera in Vienna in 2019.
So it’s not entirely improbable that they ended up together in St. Ann’s, where their set list ricochets from Gluck to Jobim to the Bangles, and the artistic team includes director Jack Winokur (“The Black Clown”). Designer Jonathan Anderson and composer Nico Muhly on Fashion Arrangements.
Bond and Costanzo’s partnership is more organic than most “when the worlds collide” projects, which often feel as if an enterprising impresario pulled a random name out of a hat and pushed unlucky artists onto the stage.
“We were seeing each other because we were friends, not because we intended to collaborate,” Bond said while sitting down with Costanzo after a recent rehearsal.
Back in 2011, Costanzo was in the audience at Jose’s pub for one of Bond’s cabaret outings. When Bond mentioned from the stage that the guest star for the upcoming performance had just dropped out and there was no replacement, Costanzo leaned over to a friend and whispered, “Me!”
Friend, photographer and director Matthew Plesek also knew Bond and made an introduction. Costanzo occupied the guest spot and designed a Handel’s Area, but he was also eager to join the voices on “Summertime”.
“You said no,” Costanzo recalled Bond in the interview. “Then right before the show started, I was rehearsing it and you were like, ‘Okay, okay, we’ll do this as a couple.'”
The combo was a success. “We looked great together,” Bond said. “Of course, that song is problematic and we can’t sing it anymore, but it gave us a chance to see our chemistry on stage, which was really fun.”
So much so that they’re back for more, though the initial impetus was rather pedestrian: Costanzo wasn’t sure what to do next for his record company. “I didn’t want to just make ‘Scarlatti cantatas’ or anything else,” he said. “I mean, they’re beautiful, but it’s done.”
Together with Bond provided a creative solution. (And it won’t be their last partnership of the season. They’ll be coming together in January as part of the “Authentic Selves” festival at the New York Philharmonic, which Costanzo is hosting.)
The inspiration for “Only N Octave Apart,” and the title number, came from a pop-culture footnote: a television special recorded by Carol Burnett and Beverly Sills at the Met in 1976. A similar encounter of disparate influences and high and low culture (or at least what the audience associates with high and low), with vaudevillian touches, now plays at St.
At first, even longtime Bond collaborator Thomas Bartlett—who is the show’s musical director and produced the album version of “Octave,” which arrives in January—was skeptical.
“When the idea came to me, it seemed like a funny joke,” he said in a video call. “It didn’t occur to me that Anthony’s voice in this way would make Viv’s voice feel rich and kind and wise, and Viv would make Anthony’s voice feel even more ethereal.”
Bond, Costanzo and Bartlett came up with a wide range of materials. Some songs are duets, such as Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush’s “Don’t Give Up.” Some are alone in conversation with each other, such as when an aria from Purcell’s “The Fairy Queen” argues in “There are fairies at the bottom of our garden” in the early 20th century. Some are classics from the cabaret repertoire, such as “I’m Always Chasing Rainbow.” And there are some free associations that Kiki and Herb were experts at, like a surprisingly effective mix of “Dido’s Lament”—also by Purcell—and Dido’s “White Flag.”
Despite the union of their musical worlds, artists remain true to their respective styles. “We’re not crossing,” Bond said firmly. “We’re holding our own, but we’re doing it together.” For example, they do not sing Purcell, and Costanzo does not imitate disco singer Sylvester’s famous falsetto when the duo covers their track “Stars”.
“I was like, How can I have an application of this voice and technique that feels honest and sings a song?” Costanzo said. “I hear opera singers trying to sing pop and it’s so lame, because essentially they’re trying to sing some classical arrangement for a pop song.”
During a recent rehearsal, Bond often left room for future improvement. “I’m going to come out, they’re going to see me, I’m going to milk it for a moment,” Bond said at one point describing an entrance. Costanzo, on the other hand, is used to the purity of classical music, where every note and step is carefully planned.
“Sometimes my disappointment with opera is that all spontaneity dies in the pursuit of perfection,” he said. “I want to keep and cherish the tradition, but for it to feel alive, it needs some sort of spontaneity and spontaneity in the moment.”
“But it’s challenging because I’m always looking for structure and Viv is always like, ‘Don’t box me in because it’s not going to be that good. Costanzo said.
Still, Bond pointed out that there is a safety net. “I obviously don’t want Anthony to feel uncomfortable, or that he’s going to feel inferior in any way or not feel like he’s going to give his best, so we’re setting up points where Things definitely have to happen,” Bond said.
Working on the voices of crows’ claws, the pair seemed ready for their headlines – in the most stylish comedy hour ever. “I’ve never laughed so hard in the rehearsal process,” said director Vinokur.
But if the show has too many jokes, the actors are up to them.
“Being a defendant, whenever I open my mouth, even at the Met, people go, ‘Why is he singing like that? Costanzo said. “I go to work with the kids and they laugh when you start singing. I welcome what I love, but I’m kind of a novelty in a way that I enjoy exploiting.” Is.”
“As a classical musician,” he said, “you can be gay or queer or whatever, and then you do your show. You’re not expressing yourself as much in that dramatization or your identity. You’re a embodying the character. This project feels like, for whatever reason, this real dramatic expression of who I am.”
Bond suggests, “It’s expressing your artistry through a space of truth, as opposed to trying to make something artificial to be true.”
Costanzo laughed and said: “See? Viv is great!”
